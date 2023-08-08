The heartbreaking message of thanks from Sofia Castelli’s parents two days after her funeral

These are days of great anguish and sadness that the family members of Sofia Castelli. Two days after his last farewell, the parents wanted to publish a message in which they thanked everyone who was there for them at this moment.

The mother and the father through theirs legalin a short interview with the local newspaper The day, they wanted to send a message. In which they wrote:

Thank you, to all those who have supported us and accompanied us in the pain for the loss of our little Sofia. The words of comfort and closeness of her friends are helping us to face this difficult moment. Now we need silence, to hug our loved ones.

With these words the two parents asked everyone to respect the agony and sadness they are experiencing, for the loss of their eldest daughter.

Her ex boyfriend Zakaria Atquaoui he was treated like a son by those people. In fact, after the transfer of his family abroad, he had gone to live in that house for about a year and a half.

The crime of Sofia Castelli and the confession of the ex-boyfriend

The two young people in the last two weeks were left and probably the boy could not accept this decision. In fact, the day before he had gone to the young woman’s house, with the Excuse me to bring her food and stole a set of keys.

The 23-year-old just couldn’t accept the end of the relationship. So during that night, he waited for that would return hidden in a closet. He said he was convinced she was returning with another man, but in reality she was with a friend. Then after listening to their conversation and waiting for it would fall asleepcame out and hit her with several slashes.

In his confession Zakaria Atquaoui said that he hit her while was sleepingfor this reason the girl’s reaction was minimal.

Autopsy performed by the coroner, found some confirmations from the story of the young man. This is because Sofia passed away due to ben 4 slashesbut he didn’t even have time to defend himself.