It is not an easy time for the Giulia and Alessia’s family, who greeted the two sisters who died at the station in Riccione, overwhelmed by a Frecciarossa train bound for Milan. The funeral took place in the presence of the whole community of Castenaso, who wanted to make their closeness felt. And the Pisanu family thanks for this.

A simple message from the family of the two dead girls overwhelmed by a train in Riccione, entrusted to Don Francesco Vecchi, who together with Don Giancarlo Leonardi celebrated the funeral of the two sisters in Castenaso, in the province of Bologna.

The family thanks all those who, on tiptoe and with all the sweetness possible, make their closeness felt and participate in this immense pain.

The family wanted to send a message of gratitude too

to the mayor Carlo Gubellini and to all the institutions present for their caring closeness, to Don Francesco and Don Giancarlo for their spiritual contribution and to the whole community of Castenaso.

The priest, reporting the words of the family of Alessia and Giulia, in particular of father Vittorio and mother Tatiana, then adds:

a special thanks also goes to those who have done their utmost in these days for material needs.

Don Francesco then adds another message from the family, overwhelmed by grief, as he tries to overcome the death of two very young girls, who tragically passed away due to an accident in the station on the Riviera still to be clarified.