The passing of Guia Moretti has left an unfillable void in the hearts of all those who knew her and loved her.

The moving memory of friends of Guia Morettithe 17-year-old who lost her life in a dramatic road accident in Spain, where she had gone to attend the school year and improve her Spanish.

Guia Moretti had left his classmates at the Bagatta linguistic high school in Desenzano to go to Spain. That dramatic day, she was in the car with the couple who were hosting her. They were on their way to Madrid when they stopped on the way collided head-on with another car. Guia was pulled from the cockpit still alive, but the doctors could do nothing to save her. Her heart stopped shortly after. The wife and husband however died instantly.

The parents, having learned the heartbreaking news, set off for Spain. They were given the difficult task of recognize the body of their 17 year old daughter. The body will now be brought back to Italy, so that her loved ones can give her a final farewell.

The news shocked the community and in particular Guia Moretti’s friends. There are numerous memories of a smiling girl, ready to leave everything to make her dreams come true and build a future for herself. The memory of her will continue live in the hearts of all those who loved her:

You have been smiles, laughter and lots of love for years. I’m sorry for those who didn’t have you in their life. You will remain the most beautiful memory that I will tell my children.

Guia was in Spain to study, to learn a language, to build his future. We will send the condolences of our community to his family.

In the car with the Spanish family there were also two other girls aged 16 and 18, hospitalized in very serious conditions. While the driver of the other car, a 24 year old woman, he did not suffer serious consequences.