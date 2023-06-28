Giulia was killed by her partner when she was pregnant with her child

One month after the grave mourning involving the family of Julia TramontanoThe memory of the sister it is truly heartbreaking and moving. In fact, her family members not only mourn for the disappearance of the young woman, who lost her life at the hands of her partner. But they also remember little Thiago, that life that Giulia carried in her womb and that never came to light.

Chiara Tramontano on social media expresses all the anger and pain that her family feels for the loss of the young girl. A black square reminds us that a month ago Alessandro Impagnatiello took the life of her and little Thiago.

“2023. Today is a month without you and Thiago. The void“. These are the words of Giulia’s sister exactly one month after the murder of the 29-year-old woman seven months pregnant with her son Thiago. The woman lost her life at the hands of her partner, who hit her 37 times in their home in Senago.

30 days after that terrible event, the investigators are still investigating the crime. Alexander Impagnetiello he would have killed her because she had discovered an affair with a colleague.

The Ris di Parma must carry out tests on the blood samples found in the couple’s house. While histopathological analyzes on the young woman’s body are scheduled for July 5th. Apparently the companion would have acted alone with premeditation, according to the indictment.

Giulia Tramontano, the sad memory of her sister a month after the disappearance of the 29-year-old and the child she was carrying

On social networks, her sister Chiara has published stories showing the happy family in 1997, when they were still small. And then the same photo repeated in 2020, after some time.

A mourning too great to overcome for all those who loved Giulia and who couldn’t wait to get to know little Thiago.