Marta Roncoroni fought for a month and a half against a malignant brain tumor, but that monster was stronger than her

The story of Marta Roncoroni It broke the hearts of so many people. A month and a half ago, the 15-year-old discovered a heartbreaking diagnosis: a malignant brain tumor. She had felt ill after artistic gymnastics training and had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the San Gerardo hospital in Milan.

He fought with all his strength, together with the doctors and his family, but that monster prevailed. Today her father wants his little girl's disappearance not to be in vain and he appeals to the hearts of as many people as possible. He gave life to one fundraiser which aims to provide the doctors who treated Marta Roncoroni with all the tools necessary to look after and treat all the people hospitalized within those walls. All the people who are facing a battle just like her little girl's. She wrote a “letter-testament” from the 15-year-old, moving words that made it possible to raise over 63 thousand euros in just 6 days.

Hi, I'm Marta. On December 11th I turned 15, but mine was a different birthday than usual, in its own unique way, experienced in a suspended and distant way, where time, space, sounds, lights and colors have a completely different meaning from that common. On the night of November 10th, a cerebral hemorrhage due to a malignant tumor, which I didn't know I had, made it necessary for me to be admitted to the Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit of the San Gerardo hospital in Monza. Here I met extraordinary doctors and nurses, a second family, who tried everything to save me from a terrible and unjust fate. I tried it too. A lot, a lot, with all my strength. Unfortunately things didn't go as we hoped…

With her heartbreaking words, written by her father, Marta explained that her fundraising has only one goal. That is to provide her doctors with others tools to help all people in his own conditions.

You have no idea of ​​the amount of people, tools and materials that are needed every day for a patient in my condition.

And he ended the letter with a important messagea lesson for every person who will be lucky enough to read his words: