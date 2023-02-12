Hundreds attended the church to greet Elena Fanchini for the last time: heartbreaking the letter read on the altar by her mother

An endless agony that was experienced yesterday, in the church of San Giovanni Battista in Solato, in the province of Brescia. The funeral was held there Elena Fanchini, the former alpine ski champion, who passed away on 8 February at the age of only 37, after having struggled for a long time with a bad illness. The most touching moment, the one in which his mother Giusy read a touching letter.

A dramatic event which shook the world of Italian skiing and that of sport in general. Last February 8, at the age of only 37 years old and after struggling for a few years against a bad disease, Elena Fanchini, a former skier of the yellow flames and the Italian national team, passed away forever.

Lots of i condolence messages appeared on the web in the past few hours. Tears and painful farewells also arrived from Meribel, a town in the French Alps where the ski world championships are being held in these days, by her former companions.

Elena fought with all her might from the beginning to the end of hers illness. Even when the same evil is back in 2020 more aggressive than ever.

The words of Elena Fanchini’s mother during the funeral

Many those who yesterday, in the church of San Bartolomeo a Solitaryin the province of Brescia, wanted to be present last goodbye for Elena Fanchini.

Several touching moments, but the most moving was undoubtedly the one in which Giusyhis mother, went up to the altar and was moved and read one heartbreaking letter.

I prayed a lot to get you healed, but the Lord didn’t listen to me. I even asked him to release you from evil and pass it on to me. Then I understood that he had decided to have you with him and he fulfilled my last wish, that in the last few days I would not suffer from the disease.

I cried under the covers for so many nights because I didn’t want you to hear me. Last Friday we also ate pizza all together. We hugged when you told me Nadia was pregnant again.

Bottom line, maybe the most devastating sentence of allfollowing which no one was able to hold back the tears of emotion: