He had written to her to help her start over and change her life

Her name was Donatella Hodo. There 26-year-old girl wrote to Maria De Filippi, to ask her to help her change her life and start over, after her arrest and conviction. Then she decides to take his own life while in jail. Apparently that last desperate letter never reached the well-known Italian television presenter.

Taken by discouragement Donatella Hodo decided to write to a television face really loved by the Italian public. The young 26-year-old Albanian girl had written her a heartfelt letter, in the hope of being able to get out of a difficult situation in which she found herself.

Hi Maria, I am writing this letter to tell you my story and to ask you for help. My name is Donatella Hodo, I just turned 26, I have Albanian origins but I grew up in Italy. Now unfortunately I find myself in Montorio prison, I ended up here because I had a difficult childhood and adolescence with so many problems, I didn’t have the strength to react and I threw myself into drugs…

There 26 year old girl sent the letter from the Veronese penitentiary facility of Montorio, on 10 October 2020. A year and 11 months later, on the night between 1 and 2 August 2022, the decision to end it all.

The 26-year-old inhaled gas from the stove she had in her cell. She wanted to change, start over, leave a past of drugs and theft behind her. She had pinned her hopes on a TV personality, but she never got her letter.

Maria…I am 26 years old, I still have a life ahead of me, I want to settle down, have a future, get back in touch with my wonderful family… Today I have the desire, the courage to want to change, I want to start over and leave everything behind, I need help, to find a job…

The letter never reached the presenter and she has returned home to her father Nevruz now that her daughter is gone.