The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa was the official closest to the late Transport Minister Mario Meoni. It was he who, through the Renovador Front, took him to the national government and was also the closest to the Juninense’s family after the tragic accident in which he died on Friday night.

Massa arrived in Junín shortly after the fatal turnaround and late in the morning he left a first message on social networks, in which he expressed “pain, sadness and” anger for losing a unique friend. “

After accompanying the Meoni family throughout the night and also in the funeral procession to the cemetery, he wrote again on the networks, this time to remember his friend, while traveling the same route 7 in which the accident.

“Go easy. I saw Laura whole and your friends next to her. I saw the melli repeating your phrases, always optimistic about what will come. And I told the three of them that I will be like you were by my side“Massa wrote on Instagram along with photos in which they are seen smiling, and others from the funeral and Route 7.

And he added: “Stay calm, I am going to accompany yours as you accompanied me in each one we face. Battles won, battles lost. Always friends“.

Meoni had been married since 1991 to Laura Oliva, with whom he had twins Robertino and Felipe, now 16 years old.

Massa closed saying that he wrote that message while traveling on the same route 7 that played the “trick” on Meoni.

“I’m going on the road, the one that played the trick on you and I only cry and tell you: thank you friend. Because you were one of the loyal ones as a true friend. Of good friends in bad times and of silent ones in good times. Goodbye Mario Andrés, send you a kiss Sergio Tomás. Your friend “, closed Massa.

Mario Meoni lost control of the car in which he was traveling to Junín, overturned and died on the spot. Photo: Emmanuel Fernández.

Meoni was heading to the city of Junín, where his family resides, after having participated at noon in the meeting headed by President Alberto Fernández in Rosario.

The national official, who was traveling alone in a Ford Mondeo owned by Trenes Argentinos, lost control of the vehicle and died on the spot.

Meoni was born on January 22, 1965 in Ascensión (General Arenales district), 50 kilometers from Junín, and was the son of Andrés Meoni – a highway operator – and Esmeralda Traverso.

Junín was his “city of always”, where he lived since he was six years old and where he reached the Intendancy in 2003 and held it for three consecutive terms. In 2015 he ran again and was defeated in the elections by the candidate of Together for Change, Pablo Petrecca.