A touching letter for a father who left an important mark on their lives: Giacomo Chiapparini died at the age of 74

James Chiapparini died last Sunday 6 August, at the age of 74, overwhelmed by 15,000 wheels of Grana Padano, while in his warehouse in Lombardy.

An unexpected disappearance, which marked the family for the second time. On the day of his funeral, his children wanted to remember him for the man he was and for what he left in their lives. A person with whom it was not easy to talk, with whom it was not easy to grow up, but who left in them aindelible imprint.

The letter from Giacomo Chiapparini’s children

So many times dad we hoped you would slow down your ride through life and then you could slow down ours too, so we could see what was outside the window. By slowing down you could have seen it too, looking past your business. You have made us grow, always prompted to give our best, to do better than what we knew how to do. How many fights we’ve had because you always wanted to be right and do your own thing. You didn’t show your children the attentive and affectionate love like other fathers, you softened a bit with your grandchildren and so we understood that you loved us in the same way, but in your own way. You didn’t play on our sensitive side, because mom did. Instead, you focused on our temper to prepare us for life. You let us go free but always with you giving us security. You were over the top and over the top was your exit.

A letter that moved everyone present, a father who didn’t usually show gestures of affection, but who taught his children how to be strong in a world that is very difficult today.

It is the second mourning that marked the life of the Chiapparini family. 20 years ago, the third son Emmanuel he disappeared leaving an unfillable void in their hearts.

We hope you can meet Emanuele and tell him how much you loved him and how much you loved all of us too.

Giacomo Chiapparini died after 15,000 wheels of Grana Padano crushed him inside his farm. He was working as usual when the structure collapsed. Was found lifeless after 11 hours of searching.