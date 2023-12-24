Pain because Erika Preti won't be able to spend her seventh Christmas at home, but also anger because her killer can

The disappearance of Erika Preti it dates back 7 years ago. The girl lost her life at the hands of her boyfriend Dimitri Fricano and today, on the occasion of her holidays, her mother Tiziana Suman wanted to write her a heartbreaking letter.

A letter addressed to his girlfriend, who, as in the last 6 years, will not be able to be present during the Christmas holidays. While Dimitri Fricanowho broke his still long life, will be able to celebrate with your loved ones.

The words of Erika Preti's mother

Hi Erka, this will be the seventh Christmas that we will spend without you and as always it will be difficult and sad to live, but this year in addition to the suffering of missing you we will also have to live with anger for everything that has happened in recent weeks, also risking meeting your killer every day.

We don't know if you can see everything that happens here from up there but we apologize if we weren't able to prevent the murderer who took you away from us from returning home and spending the holidays with his 'family'.

Unfortunately we can't do anything even if we tried but we only ask the people who allowed all this (judges, lawyers, etc.) to think about you even just for a minute on Christmas day and ask themselves how they could do something to you so horrendous. They killed you a second time by inflicting the fifty-eighth stab wound. Merry Christmas darling wherever you are from mum and dad.

Dimitri Fricano under house arrest

Heartbreaking words from a mother who, in addition to the immense suffering of not being able to spend Christmas with her daughter, is overwhelmed by anger because the person who took it away from him is under house arrest. The Surveillance Court has established that, given his health conditions, Dimitri will be able to serve his sentence under house arrest. A decision made after ourselves 6 years of imprisonment.

The motivations

The reasons concern his health state: reckless weight gain and too many cigarettes a day. The man can leave to go to hospital and undergo the treatment he needs. The victim's parents had contested the sentence, asking for it to come instead transferred to a detention facility able to cure his health problems. However, the judges ultimately chose house arrest at her parents' home, where she will also be able to spend the Christmas holidays. The situation will come reviewed only in a year and if Dimitri's health conditions improve, he will return to serve his sentence in prison.