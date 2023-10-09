Alessia Gregori was the girlfriend of Andrea Papi, the boy who disappeared after being attacked by a bear in Trentino. She wrote him a touching letter six months after his death

Six months ago the disappearance of Andrea Papi, today his girlfriend Alessia Gregori The writes a touching letter. The boy is no longer with us following the injuries he sustained afterwards the attack of a bear, who he met in a forest in Trentino while doing sports. Six months after her disappearance, her partner decides to write to him to tell him how much she still loves him.

Last October 5, six months have passed since the death of the 26-year-old boy, attacked by the bear JJ4. The man had encountered the wild animal in the woods above the town of Caldes, in the province of Trento, where the young man lived.

It was last April 5th. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the 26-year-old boy due to his injuries. Since then, there has been more and more talk about the problem of wild animals that live in our woods and their relationship with humans, which is changing rapidly.

Alessia Gregori was Andrea Papi’s girlfriend. Six months after she lost the love of her life, the young woman decided to write him a touching post on Facebook.

Today marks 5 years with you and 6 months without you. A part of me flew away with you, but I promise you that a part of you will live forever inside me. May my love reach up there and may yours lift me up a little. I look for you in every face, in every perfume, in every song and in every place. Your absence is so heavy that it has become a presence. I love you and think of you, bye love.

Andrea Papi’s memory of his girlfriend Alessia Gregori and the words of the young 26-year-old’s father

The girlfriend’s words arrive a few days after another letter, written this time by Carlo Papi, Andrea’s father.