Frosinone, the parents of Benedetta Quadrozzi despite the pain of the loss, have chosen to give consent to organ donation

Have chosen to give consent to organ donation, the parents of Benedetta Quadrozzi, the 18-year-old who died of an illness during a tennis match. There are so many people currently shocked by this heartbreaking and untimely loss.

The whole community is now tightening to the pain of his family members, who have suffered a truly sad mourning.

The facts started last year Thursday 17 November. Precisely at the Europa tennis club, which is located in the city of Frosinone.

Benedetta was a great fan of this sport, just like her parents. In fact, she too on that occasion she was there with his instructor to do training and up to that point, everything seemed to be normal.

However, it’s just suddenly that it is collapsed to the ground after an illness. Her heart was stopped for about 7 minutes, during which time her teacher tried to revive her with the cardiac massage and with a defibrillator present in the structure.

When the doctors arrived, his condition seemed to be very good serious. In fact, after being transported to the hospital in Frosinone, they arranged for the transfer to the Bambino Gesù, for all care of the case.

The sudden death of Benedetta Quadrozzi

In this hospital she arrived in coma, but seemed to respond well to stimuli. However, within a few days, his situation worsened until the sad epilogue. On the afternoon of Monday, November 21, the doctors had no choice but to see her death.

Unfortunately she was left without oxygen in her brain for a long time and this compromised her vital functions. Brain damage caused by an edemafor her it turned out to be fatal.

Despite the agony of this sudden loss, the parents gave their consent to the organ donationso that they can save other lives. Benedetta was great sporty and this year he was supposed to graduate.