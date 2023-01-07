Little Ryan’s heartbreaking request to his mother: the woman told everything on the 14 Hours program

Elena the child’s mother Ryanthe child beaten by his grandmother’s companion, intervened in a live interview with the program broadcast on Rai Due, 2 pm. The woman spoke of some things that her son asked her during a visit.

These are really important days for this sad story, the investigators are trying to rebuild what happened in that house in Ventimiglia.

It all started last year December 19th. The parents had entrusted both children to the paternal grandmother, as Ryan was bad and they had to go to work.

However, it was only around lunchtime that the child went to his father’s workplace, accompanied by his grandparents, in end of life. From the account of the two gentlemen, they thought he had been run over by a ‘pirate car.

But it is only in the following days that the grandmother’s companion has admitted his faults. Cornered by officers, he said he had it beaten up first with kicks and then also using the stick of a tent.

The little one is now still hospitalized in the Gaslini hospital in Genoa. Fortunately, thanks to the timely treatment of the doctors, he is doing some improvementsalthough he is still hospitalized in intensive care.

Little Ryan’s words to his mother

Yesterday, Friday 6 January, the mother of the child took part in the programme 2 pm, which airs on Rai Due. It is precisely here that she said something about heartbreaking.

The son in one of his last visits has them said first of all: “Mom, why didn’t you protect me?” And then he said to her: “I have a secret to tell you!”

The woman shocked by these words, tried to ask her second child what it could be secret who guards Ryan. The child after several hesitations to his mother said that in reality it is not the first time that man beat the brother, but that they never told because they were afraid that could hurt her too.