The first words of Alice Neri’s husband in the fourth grade, after the new suspect was registered in the register of suspects

An important turning point is the one that came out on Friday 9 December, on the crime of Alice Neri. The husband to one of the journalists of Fourth Degreewanted to say something and also reported what he said to the prosecutors during his interrogation.

Nicholas Negrini in addition to finding himself a widower, he also finds himself registered in the register of suspects, for the death of his wife. Hours after his disappearance, officers found her dead in his car. engulfed in flames.

The investigators thanks to the interrogation made to his friend Marco, with whom he passed his last nightthey set out on the trail of a man Tunisian aged 29. She was at the Smart Café that evening, right where the two friends were.

From an initial reconstruction, just when the man left and Alice got into the car, the boy could have entered the car and made advances to her. Probably due to a rejectionthe crime took place.

From what the broadcast always reports Fourth Degreethe man perhaps driving the FordFiesta of Alice, wandered for several hours in the countryside of Concordia. Only later did she parked in a remote place.

Finally on Friday 18 November, ha set fire to the car. However, the police who intervened to put out the flames found the woman’s body only later, during the check of the case.

Furthermore, the man the day after the discovery, it seems to be fled away by car, but it is not yet clear where it is headed. The carabinieri did one search in his home and all the roommates, it seems that they have shown themselves to be cooperative. Nicholas Negrini on this turning point, in Quarto Grado said:

I hope it’s the right time and they’ll take up Tunisian soon. We need justice.