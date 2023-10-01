Kevin Laganà was the youngest of the five workers who lost their lives, hit by the train in Brandizzo: the last heartbreaking farewell

Tears and pain during the last farewell to Kevin Lagana, the youngest of the five workers who lost their lives, hit by a train in Brandizzo. The 22-year-old’s funeral was celebrated at the Vercelli Cathedral.

More than a thousand people were present in the church for the last farewell to Kevin Laganà. The boy is the author of the video which has spread on the web in recent days and which has worsened the situation of the RFI employee. In the video, in fact, we hear the words of the man who authorizes his workers to begin workdespite not having received permission from the station, because there was a late train: “If I say train, go that way”. Unfortunately that train arrived suddenly and hit the five workers, breaking their lives forever. The RFI employee and the construction site manager are the only two survivors, currently under indictment.

The Vercelli Cathedral was packed with people. Family members, friends, but also the relatives of the other workers who lost their lives together with Kevin Laganà. Heartbreaking and moving moments, a giant screen on which photos of the 22-year-old were projected in the happiest moments of his life, even while he was at work. Because Kevin loved life and had always a smile on his face. Don Massimo Bracchi moved everyone with his homily:

In these too long weeks you have received so much affection and closeness but you continued to cry, it served to give vent to your anger and pain. You can also cry later because what happened is too big for all of you but I would like it to be a different, consolatory cry. Even for Jesus there was a before and an after. Our greeting to Kevin can detach you from him, from that coffin that contains his body. These days seemed to never end. The old things are over, now we have to start living again, we cannot remain prisoners of the old things. Kevin would like it.

Many balloons flew into the sky, amidst the applause of all those present and accompanied by Irama’s song “Wherever you are” and from that of Elisa “Promise me”. Friends also wanted to leave a last message in church, to tell them that he will continue to live forever in their hearts: