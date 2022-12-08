“You will always be with us”: Francesco and Carmine, the two boys who lost their lives in Cerignola on Tuesday evening, were class mates

Their names were Francesco Pio Costantino and Carmine Gervasio, i two boys very young people who lost their lives in a violent car crash on the road that connects Cerignola to Candela last Tuesday evening. The Pavoncelli Agricultural Institute, which both attended, has shown all its condolences for the serious loss of the young people.

An evening with friends that was supposed to be just for fun and which, instead, has turned into tragedy in just a few seconds.

That of fatal accidents on Italian roads it is a plague that doesn’t seem to want to appease and that indeed continues to expand more and more.

Last Friday one of the most striking and painful tragedy of the last few periods took place in Umbria, near San Giustino. A Fiat Panda carrying four young people, two girls and two boys, all between 22 and 17 years oldran off the road and crashed into a concrete retaining wall.

Despite the prompt intervention of the emergency services, unfortunately for all of them there was nothing they could do.

Similar dynamics for the two boys who instead found their end on Tuesday evening, on the provincial road 95 in Cerignola, in the Foggia area.

The message from the school of the two boys

The Ford Focus they were traveling in is gone off road for reasons still being investigated by the investigators and crashed violently against a treeending up flipped and crumpled.

On site, alerted by motorists passing in that area, rescuers from 118, the Carabinieri and the Fire Brigade immediately arrived. However, for the 18-year-old and 19-year-old there was nothing to do but ascertain the death.

The pain for the disappearance of Francesco Pio Costantino and Carmine Gervasio has shocked not only their families, but the whole community of Cerignolaa town in the Foggia area where the two were born and raised.

Very touching the photo and the message they posted on the page of thePavoncelli Agricultural Institute school principals.