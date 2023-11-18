The heartbreaking farewell of Giulia’s brother and sister on social media after the news of her death

The heartbreaking farewell to Giulia Cecchettin from her brother and older sister on social media

Unfortunately the passing of Giulia Cecchettin ended with a heartbreaking outcome. In the early morning of today, just before midday, the officers found his now lifeless body inside Lake Barcis, near Pordenone.

From the moment they didn’t see her return home, the family immediately got together be alarmed. They first tried to call her several times and then they reported what happened to the police.

Like them, also the parents of Filippo Turetta, they reported his disappearance to the Carabinieri barracks. All the things started from here researchwhich saw the boy investigated for attempted crime.

From all the investigations of the case, the investigators discovered a video of a camera from a factory in the Fossò area, where the boy attacks the 22 year old.

They found it on the street traces of blood, hair and even pieces of scotch tape. However, none of his relatives ever wanted to think the worst, until the news arrived discovery of his body.

The farewell of Giulia Cecchettin’s brother and sister

At first the police had leaked the news of the discovery of the body of one woman inside Lake Barcis. But it’s only a few minutes after they gave he confirms it was actually Giulia.

The sister Elena from the moment she disappeared she tried to do everything she could. She also got high to interview in several broadcasts, with the hope of being able to help track them down. When she heard the sad news, in a post on Instagram, with one of them photohe wrote: “Rest in Power. I love you!”

Also the brother David he decided to give her a final farewell. She posted one of her own smiling photo and in the caption he wrote: “I love you, susemina!”

Filippo Turetta’s are not yet available at the moment news. It should still be disappearedbut now only further investigations will provide answers.