‘The Exorcist: Believers’, direct sequel to the film William Friedkin, hit theaters and provoked more than one emotion among its fans, who had been waiting for many years for a film that surpassed the original. However, it seems that the ending was not so satisfying for some. Even critics harshly rated the film that brought back to Ellen Burstynsince it gave it a score well below ‘The Exorcist’ (1973).

For this reason, the director of ‘The Exorcist: Believers’, David Gordon Green, spoke about why the film had the outcome it did and what it wanted to express. In the following note, we tell you everything she said.

Ending of ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ explained by David Gordon Green

Next, we will tell you, with SPOILERSwhat did he say David Gordon Green about the end of ‘The Exorcist: Believers’. The main part of the plot focuses on how everyone comes together to save Angela and Katherine, who were possessed by the same demon that took over Regan McNeil’s body.

Angela and Katherine were possessed in ‘The Exorcist: Believers’. Photo: Universal Pictures

However, no matter how hard they tried, this entity told them that only one of them could survive and they had to choose. Given this, Tony, Katherine’s father, chooses his daughter over everyone. This was interpreted by the devil as them offering him the youngest to take, so she dies.

On the other hand, after that bitter outcome for the little girls, in the last minutes, we can see that Regan (Linda Blair) reappears visiting her mother, perhaps, as a clue that the saga will continue. However, the director of ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ spoke about it in Den of Geek: “We explored many different versions of this in the script and even in the production. And, then, the idea of ​​​​a choice became substantial. “What was it going to be? And making a deal with the devil became something that seemed profound to me, and that I wanted to explore,” he said in relation to choosing one of the girls to live.

Gordon then added: “It didn’t feel honest to me to have such a clear happy ending where everything is fine and it’s a sunny day. I wanted to instill warmth and success, but also frustration and loss. I wanted the good guys to win, but “The bad guys will take some points on the board, and the audience will take away something they feel. If that’s controversy, satisfaction, frustration, those are things that, as a filmmaker, I like. They’re the conversation-provoking qualities.”

Linda Blair appears at the end of ‘The Exorcist: Believers’. Photo: Universal Pictures

What did critics say about ‘The Exorcist: Believers’?

The pages specialized in collecting reviews and scores from experts and the general public showed that the average opinion about ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ It was disappointment. Mostly, they indicated that William Friedkin’s film didn’t deserve a sequel that didn’t live up to it. Some users even attacked David Gordon Green and they said, “You can make good independent movies, but you can also make terrible big-budget movies.”

On the other hand, regarding the plot, the vast majority described the film as “boring”, “soulless”, among other adjectives. Other, slightly more optimistic comments consider that the film entertained them, however, it was still a great waste for such an important franchise.

