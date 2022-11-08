Fans counted the hours and “Manifesto 4” finally premiered on Netflix. The successful television series (which went from being canceled on NBC to being a rage on streaming) came to the platform with 10 episodes and each episode contains large doses of tension and drama. However, what thousands of fans did not imagine was that they would be forced to say goodbye to one of the protagonists. His death paralyzed the world, but he has an application behind it, as revealed jeff rakecreator of the show.

The fourth season of “Manifiesto” will be divided into two parts. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

Who dies in “Manifesto” 4?

If you haven’t seen the first part of “Manifest 4″ yet, We regret to inform you that Zeke Landon has died in this first batch of chapters. The character, played by actor Matt Length, was one of the most beloved in the series and many hoped that he would finally stay with Michaela. However, an unexpected event ended up separating them forever. What happened?

In episode 8 of season 4 of the show, we see that Zeke is shot in the leg by Angelina’s father, Kenneth, who turns out to be the serial killer of the flight 828. Although she doesn’t die, his situation takes a dramatic turn towards the end of part 1.

Cal’s health is compromised, so Zeke, aware that Ben’s son is the chosen one and could save everyone, decides to use his powers to absorb the young man’s pain. This unfortunately removes any chance of recovery and marks the death sentence for him.

The heartbreaking scenes that follow show Michaela trying to say goodbye to her husband.

Why did Zeke have to die?

The creator and showrunner of “Manifest”, Jeff rakes, was interviewed by the TV Line portal, and explained that Zeke’s death in the plot was important in order to continue spinning the narrative of the next chapters. It was like that emotional closure that was needed to prepare the public for what was to come in the following episodes.

“That was one of our flags in the sand (unavoidable decisions) that we knew was going to come. Zeke made that incredibly selfless and powerful decision, that tragic decision to sacrifice himself. That’s how I came to the decision that that would be the way we came out of episode 10,” Rake explained.