The heartbreaking confession of Ivana Spagna: she had planned everything to take off

In a recent interview, the singer told a very sad page of her life. Ivan Spain was tied to hers mom and when the woman passed away she felt lost. Enough to think of taking her life, to follow her to heaven. She had planned everything down to the last detail. Then, luckily for her, hers kitten saved her just in time, that’s how.

The singer opened up about how long it took to become the famous singer who revolutionized the Italian music in the eighties and nineties.

Mess of those tough. Already at 18 I was playing with my brother Giorgio and with Larry, my boyfriend. Second keyboardist and singer. We lived in a hole in the house, the table with fruit crates painted black and red carpeting on top, the wardrobe, two nailed boards and a sheet in front, the bed, two nets tied with string. But I was happy.

Spain was his stage name, dedicated to his father Teodoro, as he told al Corriere della Sera. The money he made he used it all for the rent. A unique success, for a life in solitude, given that she has never had great friendships.

She also got married in 1992 for a week to a former model and music producer. Things weren’t going well and she understood that this relationship was going to lead nowhere. Then, in 1997, a mourning too strong to overcome. Mom passed away and Ivana Spagna fell in depression.

Ivana Spagna, the mother flying to Heaven made all her certainties disappear

I took too many pills, I didn’t sleep. I closed in on myself. I isolated myself. I had a black crow on my shoulder. I decided to end it. In lucid madness I cleaned the house, I wanted to leave leaving everything in order. With cold calm I had organized every detail.

She was about to do it, but then her kitten, climbing into her arms and starting to meow, saved her. She woke up from the nightmare, she cried for hours and is back to the Ivana Spain of all time.