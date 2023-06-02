The heartbreaking confession of Giulia Tramontano’s mother, to the correspondent of Who has seen it?

These are days of great agony and pain that unfortunately the family members of Julia Tramontano. The 29-year-old pregnant woman who appeared to be missing and who in the end was found lifeless, died at the hands of her partner, father of her child she was carrying.

CREDIT: RAI 3

The family members are there right away alarmed. Her mother has been worried since the morning of Sunday 28 May, as they should have felt like every day, but on that occasion Giulia’s phone was worn out.

Boyfriend Alexander Impagnetiello that evening he went to the barracks to file a complaint. He went to the barracks with his mother and soon the officers started the searches of the case.

However, within a few days the situation began to become increasingly clear. Unfortunately thanks also to biological traces in the car and in the house that the two boyfriends shared, the boy cornered, he decided to to confess.

CREDIT: RAI 3

He explained what happened on Saturday and Sunday night in that house. Furthermore, she also brought the agents to the place where she had concealed the body of his fiancée and mother of the child she was carrying.

The confession of Giulia Tramontano’s mother

Giulia’s parents and all of her family members, from the moment they no longer heard from her, tried to do everything possible. Issued appeals on social media and have also contacted the broadcast Who has seen?

Just one of the sent was able to to interview the mother and the brother. The woman shocked and saddened by the disappearance of her daughter, without knowing about her sad epiloguein the interview he said:

Call me, text me. I also do a stupid thing, I still text her.

Unfortunately, only a few hours after this service aired, the heartbreaking arrived news. Giulia was no longer a disappearance, but she was theyet another victim of a man, who chose to end his life, at the height of a quarrel, for the discoveries made about his parallel life.