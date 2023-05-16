The girl’s mother and brother are still in serious condition

Two families mourning the disappearance of Rosario Langella and Jamila Boulilla the two 16 and 14 year old sweethearts died in a road accident, in which her mother and brother were also involved, in serious condition in hospital. The teenager’s family asks that they can be buried togetherso as to continue to live their love even now that they have become two angels.

There family of Rosario Langella he requests that the 16-year-old boy and his 14-year-old girlfriend be buried together. They died as a result of an accident that occurred on the evening of May 14 in Mercato San Severino, in the province of Salerno.

His fiancée died instantly, his mother and 7-year-old brother are in serious hospital conditions. The girl’s funeral will take place on Tuesday 16 May, at 4.00 pm in the church of Santa Maria della Consolazione in St. Valentine Thoriumin the province of Salerno.

The mayor of San Valentino TorioMichele Strianese, proclaimed the city mourning, “to remember in silence and prayer the young lives lost in the tragic accident of Sunday 14 May”.

Citizen mourning also in Pagani, a nearby city where Rosario Langella lived. Mayor Lello De Prisco announces closeness to the family involved, ache for these heavy losses and the hope that i wounded may soon recover.

Two families in mourning for the disappearance of the very young Rosario Langella and Jamila Boulilla

The two young lovers lost their lives around 7 pm on Sunday 14 May, on the Caserta-Salerno motorway, more or less at the Mercato San Severino exit. The impact was fatal for some occupants of the vehicle: the rescuers were unable to do anything to save these two young lives.

Photo source from Pixabay

After the crash, the car overturned: there were 5 people inside. Jemila died instantly, Rosario shortly after in hospital. With them the father, the only one saved by a miracle, and the mother and little brother hospitalized in Naples and Salerno in serious condition.