Patrizia Rondini, who disappeared yesterday from her home in Torgiano, in the Perugia area, was found dead in the Tiber

The news of the discovery of the lifeless body of is breaking news Patrizia Rondini. The 64-year-old woman had disappeared yesterday from her home in Ferriere di Torgiano and her family, worried, had immediately raised the alarm, also involving the program of the Rai Chi saw it. In the early afternoon of today, the fire brigade drones identified his body in the Tiber river.

For hours Patrizia Rondini's family, one 64 year old woman resident in Ferriere di Torgiano, in the Perugia area, remained in suspense. This is because since yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 6 March, the lady had vanished into thin air.

Aware of the serious depression his mother suffered from, the son Mirco he immediately raised the alarm to the competent authorities and, last night, also spoke on the Rai programme Who has seen. Hers was a desperate plea.

The young man explained that his mother had been living in a state of turmoil for about two weeks particular fragility, so much so that they had even tampered with his car to prevent him from leaving. Yesterday afternoon she had brought the ringing cell phone to her husband and the latter, once the call ended, could no longer find it inside her house. She was walked awaywithout carrying a cell phone or a jacket.

For hours both family members, acquaintances and competent authorities have scanned the entire area. The Fire Brigade, local police officers and the Carabinieri are involved in the search. But also the rescuers of the Fire Brigade, supported by the helicopter and dog unit and by the Sapr unit (drones) arrived from the Marche.

Just one drone of the Fire Brigade, today around 1.15 pm, identified in the waters of the Tevere river the lady's body. Once recovered, his identity was ascertained and, unfortunately, his death. Yes investigate now to clarify what happened to the woman.