The New York Police Department received an emergency call this Monday. “I just killed my mother,” admitted a woman who used a kitchen pot to hit her mother, in a domestic dispute that ended with the victim's death.

According to police reports, emergency services were called to a house on Westchester Avenue, in the Mott Haven neighborhood, very early in the morning. When they arrived at the scene they found an unconscious woman with a head injury. The victim, 46 years old, did not react

When the woman who had called the police was questioned about what happened, she confessed that he had attacked his mother with a large pot, hitting her on the back of the head and therefore lost consciousness. Although officers transported the victim to Lincoln Hospital, she was pronounced dead.

The 26-year-old woman, identified as Skydajah Patterson, decided to call 911 and told the operator: “I just killed my mom.” She, however, claimed that she had only acted in self-defense. Later, it was revealed that The mother, who was identified as Selma McLean, had already called the police twice to report her daughter's attacks.

The woman who killed her mother in New York had a history of mental problems

According to information released by media such as The New York Post, Skydajah Petterson had recently been released from a mental health treatment facility. The officers stated that when they arrived at the scene, they found the daughter still holding the pot covered in blood.

Even the victim's goddaughter, Danaeyah Reynolds, assured the aforementioned media that her godmother had been texting her that she was afraid because of the behavior of her daughter, who had just been released from a psychiatric ward. As she recounted, The woman who committed the murder was hospitalized since February because she began to hear voices and to speak like a man. Furthermore, he claimed that voices in his head told him that his own mother was dangerous. The woman was arrested, but so far it has not been announced what charges she will face.