Agüero, during one of the games he played this season with Barcelona. Pedro Salado Lorente (Getty Images)

“Because of the desire that I cannot contain, because it is always present in my blood, because of the emotions that it makes me feel, football is my passion, my will to live.” This is how the cumbia that the group dedicated to him begins The Loyalists Kun Agüero (Buenos Aires, Argentina; 33 years old), whose heart has taken away his passion, his last years of football. A news that he had known for a few weeks but that the Barcelona forward was reluctant to accept because, he thought, there was still some opportunity that the catheter he was carrying would yield different results. It was not so. “The player will give a press conference this Wednesday to explain his future,” Barça resolved yesterday in a brief statement. The heart has said enough to Kun.

His career at the Camp Nou already started crooked because he came to play with his friend Messi and the story was cut short before starting. “Let’s hope we play together. I think it will continue. I talk to Leo every day. Being able to train with him every day will be a dream ”, Agüero explained on the day of his presentation in Barça society. But the club was left with the desire to renew at 10 due to the lack of money and because it far exceeded financial fair play, at which time Leo left for PSG and also in which Kun was injured in a calf, for what was two and a half months standing.

When he tied his boots again, dropper because Koeman wanted it that way, he fell. It was on October 30, against Alavés, when he noticed that he was short of breath – a similar episode suffered in 2017 with the national team in a duel against Nigeria, when he suffered from lipothymia – and had to lie down on the grass because of an arrhythmia. That same one that now tells him that football has run out after only 166 minutes as a blaugrana.

Kun’s goodbye weakens Barça even more in the rival area, a team that now only has two points that do not add up to one because Memphis is more of a false 9 and because Luuk de Jong does not match the touch and possession game of Barcelona, Clumsy at the time of deliveries and denied in the auction because he accumulates only one goal with the Barça jacket. Memphis has eight – leader in the statistics followed by Ansu Fati (4) -, although three have been penalties. Although Agüero’s vacuum will allow him to release the card and also undertake a transfer – he earns about six million euros per year – in the winter market, now that Ferran Torres (City) and Cavani (United) are in the spotlight.

For Kun, soccer was everything as a child, always predisposed to jump out of the window of the house that overlooked the field of Villa Los Eucaliptos – a marginal neighborhood south of Buenos Aires – where three loose sticks served as goal. “Sometimes he would play for a sandwich; others for a soda ”, related the footballer. But he always did it for fun because there was nothing he liked more than the ball, maybe the Japanese drawings Conan, the boy of the future where the protagonist was called Kum Kum, origin of the nickname that his grandfather gave him.

Record in the Premier

He soon stood out at the Independiente school, where the coaches rubbed their eyes when they saw him play for his goals, because no one could stop him even with kicks, also because at the age of nine he was capable of sending the corners to the far post. Already with 15 and 35 days it was released in 2003 under the orders of Óscar Ruggeri with the first team to break the precocity record established by Maradona in 1976. And the offers rained down: Hamburg, Chelsea, Corinthians, Villarreal … But above all all Bayern and Atlético, which paid 23 million.

In the shadow of the striker Forlán at the beginning, Agüero showed his best version with Quique Sánchez Flores after leaving aside Coca-Cola and roasts. “Atlético is the best team in Europe!” He claimed in August after winning the Europa League (2010) and the European Super Cup (2010); “Let’s go for the League!” But his aspirations collided with those of Atlético and in 2011, the only non-transferable player in the squad, he left for City for 40 million.

He answered on the 9th on the pitch, especially in 2012, when on the last day of the Premier League he unbalanced the balance against QPR on the horn to give City the first title in 44 years. With time Guardiola came to the bench citizen And despite the fact that they understood each other by word of mouth, the striker was overwhelmed by the demands of the coach, as Kun never wanted to be the best but instead settled for his gift. Enough, in any case, to finish with 184 networks in 275 Premier games, the foreigner with the most goals and the fourth overall after Shearer (260), Rooney (208) and Andy Cole (187). Then Barça arrived.

“Kun, Kun!” Shouted the Camp Nou when he debuted with the Barça shirt against Valencia. “It was incredible that the field chanted him. Now, I have to get used to the song and I have to show the affection they showed me. I hope you enjoy my game, ”said the forward, soon compared to Romario for his low center of gravity (1.73m) and off the ground, also for his dry shot and even for his laziness in the fight. Until against Alavés his heart failed him.

You can follow EL PAÍS DEPORTES in Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.