

Alena was born with a single kidney, but it turned out not immediately, but only when the girl was 13 years old. – Once I had pain in my right side, and the doctors suspected that my appendix was inflamed, – says Alena Povstyanko… – The diagnosis of appendicitis was not confirmed, but on the ultrasound, the specialists saw only one kidney. There was no second one … X-rays were taken to make sure they were not mistaken. And when the second kidney was still not found, the parents were warned that I had to take care – not to hypothermia, not to get sick, not to wear heavy, not to eat salty, fried, fatty and to control the state of the body. So I did. But we lived in a village, the whole family worked hard, and I tried to help. Then she got the profession of an accountant, worked as a salesman. When we started dating my future husband, I immediately told him about my kidney problems. But it didn’t scare him. Both before and now he is very supportive of me. We live in perfect harmony.

– How long has your kidney stopped working?

– Four years ago. I felt very bad, I had to call an ambulance, and in the hospital it turned out that the kidney had failed. Since I have to do the blood purification procedure three times a week, and the hemodialysis center operates in Vinnitsa, we rented an apartment in this city. My husband found a job at the enterprise, but I no longer work. Nevertheless, renal failure is a serious diagnosis.

– When did you feel that you have heart problems?

– A year ago, shortness of breath began, weakness overcame. That’s when they made an ultrasound of the heart. As it turned out, I have a congenital defect that neither my parents nor I knew about. Calcium salts gradually settled on the valve, and over time it stopped working.

– You were offered an operation?

– They said that it was necessary, but none of the cardiac surgeons dared to do it. Whoever we turn to, the answer is the same: “You are on hemodialysis, so the risk of the operation is great.” Finally, last fall, I went for a consultation in Kiev, at the Amosov Institute of Cardiovascular Surgery. That’s where the golden doctors are! They ordered me an artificial valve. True, we had to wait for the state to make purchases. But as soon as the institute received the valve, I was called for an operation. It is very important that here, at the institute, it is possible to undergo hemodialysis. If not for this, I could not have left Vinnitsa for a few days.

Doctor Bogdan Cherpak, who operated on Alena Povstyanko, said that the best option for a woman was to replace the valve with a gentle method.

– The patient-specific valve is folded and can be delivered directly to the heart using a catheter without opening the chest, – is talking X-ray surgeon of the Department of Endovascular Surgery of the Amosov Institute of Cardiovascular Surgery of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine Bogdan Cherpak… – We make a puncture in the femoral artery, insert a probe with a valve and, under X-ray control, move it along the vessel to its destination.

– Can’t you remove the damaged valve?

– Not. We press its shutters to the walls of the vessel, and install a new one in the vacant space.

– How do you manage to fix the valve?

– This is not a problem. Valve dimensions must be calculated in advance. Then the blood flow presses it tightly. And in the future, the valve “grows”. The heart perceives it as its own.

“I understand that my life was saved”

More than two weeks have passed since Alena’s operation.

– I already go to the store, and I visited the hairdresser, – says the woman. – I feel fine. I was surprised at how quickly the recovery was going after such a serious heart surgery. There is practically no shortness of breath, I have more strength. My husband and I go for a walk every day. I try to gradually increase the load. I enjoy every moment. I understand that my life was saved.

Talking about the endovascular method of heart valve replacement, Bogdan Cherpak says that for the first time in Ukraine it was used in 2012 by the Amos people. The method could be used more widely, but the number of artificial valves provided under the state program is limited.

– Patients for whom such an operation is viable are selected by a commission, – continues Bogdan Cherpak. – If a person has concomitant diseases and the risk of open surgery is too high, an endovascular one is done. In many countries with highly advanced medicine, endovascular valve replacement is performed in all patients over 70 years of age. In August of this year, we operated on three patients with aortic stenosis within one week. Installed an aortic valve in an 87-year-old man who quickly recovered, a 71-year-old woman, and a 37-year-old patient with renal failure – Alena Povstyanko. They easily underwent endovascular interventions, the result is good for all.

– Will Alena need a valve replacement over time?

– It is believed that it can last 10-12 years.

– What material is the valve made of?

– There are two types of valves: synthetic (made of polymer materials) and biological, which are made from processed bovine pericardium. Biologicals sometimes calcify faster. But this is rarely the case.

– Have you had to change an artificial valve for your patients?

– Not yet. We continue to observe those whom we operated on with a sparing method. I can say that patients who underwent surgery on time feel good, they manage to maintain their quality of life.

“In Poland, 8 thousand endovascular valves are installed annually, in Germany – about 18 thousand, and in Ukraine – no more than ten”

In order for sparing methods of intervention to be actively introduced, it is necessary to solve many organizational and financial issues that patients do not even know about. But the salvation of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases depends on whether doctors know new methods, to what extent the state will cover the costs.

– Endovascular heart valve replacement – progressive and modern technology, – is talking Director of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Surgery named after N.M. Amosov of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine Academician Vasily Lazorishinets… – Unfortunately, in Ukraine, no more than ten such operations are performed per year. For comparison: in Poland, eight thousand are performed annually, in Germany 17-18 thousand.

– Do we have such a small number of sparing operations related to financing?

– Yes. The cost of an endovascular valve is about 26 thousand dollars. Most people who need such operations cannot buy it for their own money. But, mind you, abroad such an operation costs several times more – 70-75 thousand dollars. Therefore, it would be beneficial for the state to develop this direction. We are participating in a pilot project of the National Academy of Medical Sciences, which is funded by public funds. In addition to us, three more academic institutes receive funding under this project: the Institute of Neurosurgery named after Academician Romodanov, the Institute of Cardiology named after Strazhesko and the Institute of Surgery and Transplantology named after Shalimov. We hope that over time, the pilot project, having proven its effectiveness, will become the basis for the widespread introduction of modern gentle methods.

– Alena Povstyanko, a young woman with kidney failure, says: “I was so lucky that the valve was replaced, and open surgery was avoided!” She saw how difficult the postoperative period was for those who had an open operation.

“And it’s not easy for us to care for patients after open surgery. Postoperative management in intensive care takes three to four days. Rehabilitation has been going on for about a month. And after endovascular surgery, after four hours, the patient can already be transferred to the department, and after two or three days he can be discharged. In this case, we are talking about difficult patients who would not have undergone open surgery. And so they literally come to life before our eyes. After all, before the operation, their heart was not pumping blood well, they were suffocating, because the body did not receive enough oxygen. And when blood circulation is normalized, health becomes much better.

Vasily Lazorishinets: “I think the percentage of innovative operations will grow. After all, the doctor’s task is to save the patient’s life, causing a minimum of suffering “

– What other directions are developing at the institute?

– For example, obstetric cardiology. We work together with specialists from the Institute of Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine. If a pregnant woman has heart problems and needs surgical assistance, we provide it at our institute. Sometimes we have to give birth in the operating room. But this is already the work of gynecologists, then of neonatologists. In Europe, our center is recognized as an expert in the field of obstetric cardiology. We have performed about a hundred operations on women with cardiopathology.

We are also engaged in endovascular treatment of congenital heart defects in children, performing more than 500 operations per year. For these operations, our institute has been allocated targeted funding for the second year already. We perform endovascular treatment of aortic aneurysm, in which a person needs urgent surgery. The aorta is the main vessel that runs from the heart to the foot. It happens that its section expands for some reason and can burst due to a sharp jump in pressure. If the person did not die instantly, he needs an urgent operation. Classic – open – is very difficult, it can last six to eight hours, rehabilitation is required for a month or more. We perform endovascular intervention – we install a special stent, bringing it along the vessel to the site of injury, and thus save the patient.

Over the past year, more than 50 such procedures were performed. This, of course, is not the whole list of sparing interventions that our surgeons have mastered in recent years. The work continues, and the scientific search in this direction continues. I think the percentage of innovative operations will grow. After all, the doctor’s task is to save the patient’s life, causing a minimum of suffering.

"The day after the operation I could walk, I didn't bother with shortness of breath, I felt much better," Alena says. "And two weeks later we walk with my husband, gradually increasing the load"



