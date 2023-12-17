There is a tribe of experts in climate negotiations who know that a single extra verb or comma can blow up an entire agreement. Every year they meet at the UN climate summits, the so-called COPs, where they represent their countries. And then there are the ministers, who also attend the final round of these conferences, and who in some cases leave the COP without really knowing what has happened before their eyes. This is not the case of Teresa Ribera, the third vice president and minister for the Spanish Ecological Transition. With twenty years of summits behind her, she knows the guts of these negotiations, the actors in them and where the mines that can blow up the talks are hidden. The fact that she has one foot on each side – on the technical side and on the political side – has made her one of the key people so that the COP28 in Dubai was closed on Wednesday with an agreement in which, for the first time, it is directly aimed at fossil fuels to leave them behind.

Ribera celebrated the agreement with an emotional hug after the COP plenary session. He gave it to another of the women protagonists of this story: Valvanera Ulargui, director of the Climate Change Office of Spain. They have been working together for two decades at summits, long before these conferences became a macro event attended by 70,000 people and for which 4,000 journalists are accredited. But this year has been special for Ribera, Ulardi and the twenty people who were part of the hard core of the national negotiating delegation. Because Spain, by presiding over the Council of the EU, has coordinated the European countries and spoken through the Twenty-Seven in Dubai. Ribera, together with the European Commissioner for Climate Action, Wopke Hoekstra, has been at the head of what is known as “the Europe team”: several hundred experts from the institutions of the EU and the Twenty-seven who come to negotiate the texts in this type of summits.

What follows is the story of the 48 heart-stopping hours of an exciting COP in which for the first time fossil fuels – oil, gas and coal – have been clearly pointed out; and how that all-or-nothing negotiation was experienced from the heart of the Spanish delegation.

Monday 11, 9.00. From the first hour, it is expected that the COP28 presidency, which is in the hands of Sultan al Jaber, Minister of Industry of the United Arab Emirates, will deliver to the representatives of the almost 200 countries present in Dubai the draft of the text that has the most importance in this quote: the balance of the evolution of efforts to comply with the Paris Agreement. It is the first to be made in a COP since the great climate pact was closed in 2015 in the French capital. But the important thing is not the balance itself, because it is already known that the efforts are not enough, but what this text has to say about the next batch of climate plans that countries must present in 2025.

Teresa Ribera at a press conference at COP28 with the European Commissioner for Climate Action, Wopke Hoekstra. AMR ALFIKY (REUTERS)

That Monday morning you arrive with the feeling of all or nothing, as conveyed in the coordination meetings that the Twenty-Seven have every day at 8:30 in the Spanish pavilion, in the Doñana room (the walls are full of photographs of this protected space). Because what the most ambitious countries, like the EU, want is for the final agreement to make an explicit mention of the progressive elimination of fossil fuels. Science has made it clear that they are mainly responsible for the gases that fuel the climate crisis. But summit after summit has avoided mentioning the elephant in the room: the agreements talked about emissions but not their causes. Saudi Arabia, and other countries highly dependent on their oil exports, want it to remain that way and publicly demand that fuel not be mentioned. They are joined by the leader of Opec, Haitham Al Ghais, who in a letter he sent to all members of this organization asks that they block any reference. Emirates, the host of the COP, is part of Opec. But Sultan al Jaber – another of the undisputed protagonists of this story – insists that he is not going to avoid the fuel debate in the texts he presents.

Monday 11, 5:00 p.m. The presidency publishes the draft. Ribera and Hoekstra are in the same building, in the pavilion shared by Spain and the Commission. On the first floor, the Spanish offices; in the second, the community ones. The teams begin analyzing the text for the two key terms: “fossil fuels” and “phase out.” Fuels are mentioned, but nothing about eliminating them, and some convoluted references are included that do not point to their end by any means. “It was quite a shock,” recalls the Spanish vice president. Ribera and Hoekstra agree on the language to evaluate the text: “The text is clearly insufficient and there are elements in the package that are unacceptable” and “this is not what we need for this COP to be historic.” At 7:15 p.m. they meet with the rest of the European ministers to finalize the joint rejection position.

Valvanera Ulargui (in the center and standing) with some members of the Spanish Climate Change Office, analyzing the first text of the COP28 presidency. / MITECO

Monday 11, 9:30 p.m. The European ministers meet with the representatives of a good number of other countries that do not accept the text, among which the Chilean ministers, Maisa Rojas, and the Colombian ministers, Susana Muhamad, stand out. “That day was terrible, because we knew that the window of opportunity was there,” says Ribera. “When we looked at the text we realized that, although all the words were there, they were not introduced with the verbs and implications that were needed,” she recalls. After this meeting between some countries, the meeting of heads of delegation – many of them ministers – begins, with the presidency of COP28. There is a barrage of criticism of the draft, joined by the United States, Australia, and many Latin American and African nations… “The reaction was nice,” says the Spanish vice president. “There was a majority reaction, almost unanimous, saying: we did not like the text, but we are not going to leave without what we want.” However, Saudi Arabia continues in the same blocking position. The bilateral meetings continue until more than three in the morning without anyone believing that the summit will close the next day at 11:00, as planned.

Teresa Ribera, in the center, in a meeting with ministers from other countries after knowing the first draft of the COP28 presidency. / MITECO



Tuesday 12. 9.30. While waiting for a new draft, António Guterres participates in the EU coordination meeting that day. In recent years, the UN Secretary General has become one of the scourges of fossil fuels with speeches that put oil, gas and coal at the center. In fact, in his speech at the start of COP28 he was crystal clear: “we cannot save a burning planet with a hose of fossil fuels.” In addition, he maintained that in order to comply with the Paris Agreement, its “gradual elimination” is needed. In that meeting in the Doñana room of the Spanish pavilion, Guterres must maintain a position of neutrality. But he gives advice to European negotiators: “Maintain alliances, so that the EU is not left alone,” according to sources present at that closed-door meeting.

Tuesday 12. 11.00. The summit does not end at 11:00, as planned. Given the rain of criticism of the draft released the previous day, the COP28 presidency calls on the media. “It was a starting point for discussions,” says the general director of the summit, Majid al Suwaidi, about the text. The intention of the presidency, he maintains, was for countries to react. “What we have seen since then is that the parties have deeply held and deeply divided views, especially on the language around fossil fuels,” al Suwaidi adds.

Tuesday 12. Afternoon and night. The blockade continues. Although it already seems clear that the mention of fossil fuels will appear – something that has not been achieved in the three decades of negotiations – the key question is what verb will accompany them. The red line set by the most belligerent and oil-rich countries is the term “progressive elimination.” During the afternoon and evening, the time for the publication of the new draft is delayed. Because multi-party and bilateral talks continue to seek another term acceptable to all. Because decisions at climate summits are made by consensus, and in practice any country can block the agreements.

During the afternoon, the presidency begins to circulate among the countries a text with the expression “transitioning away from fossil fuels” (the negotiations are in English), which does not even have a clear translation into Spanish. It can be something like undertaking the transition away from fossil fuels. That night the negotiating teams are exhausted and sleep fitfully and wherever they can. Ribera, on a sofa in the Spanish pavilion.

Teresa Ribera with Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra in a meeting with Sultan al Jaber (in the background) and his team. / MITECO

Wednesday 13. 7.00. The presidency publishes the second draft with this formula on the transition, which seems to have consensus. Other mentions are also included of tripling global renewable power by 2030, ending public aid for fossil fuels and progressively reducing the use of coal. The agreement seems to be done, but not even the presidency has it all together. In a small meeting with the media, a representative of Al Jaber's team affirms that it is a consensus proposal, but that in plenary a country can always raise its hand and block it. The plenary session is called for 10:00 to adopt the text. At 9:00 all the European ministers meet, and there is an atmosphere of optimism. But Ribera remains concerned about the possibility of a country raising its hand in the plenary session. The balance in the text is “so delicate” that if a single country protests, many others can follow to change other things in the agreement, Ribera reasons.

Wednesday 13. 11.00. The closing plenary of COP28 begins. Everyone looks at Saudi Arabia. But the president of the summit gives the hammer blow with which the text is approved without anyone raising any objections. Then, the interventions follow one another. Some criticized the text for considering it not ambitious enough. Many others speak of a historic pact for having managed to include for the first time the call against oil, gas and coal. The Spanish delegation, exhausted, is already back home after more than two weeks of intense work in Dubai and almost six months of preparation for a summit in which the path to the end of the fuel era is marked. fossils. Whether it is traveled or not, and at the appropriate speed, will depend on the countries now.

