An anti-racist protest, in 2019 in Mexico City. Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP

To the leadership of the National Action Party (PAN):

It is increasingly rare to find people who dare to make openly racist and open statements. Those who make them, use private forums, related groups or veiled phrases. They are careful not to be perceived as such. Not so his candidate for alternate federal deputy, María Elena Pérez Zermeño, who a few days ago was kind enough to refer to me publicly saying: “Waste of resources at Harvard with the collaborator Ríos. The Viri will always respond to its origin, nor do the filters it uses hide it. The monkey, even if she dresses in silk, she stays cute ”.

The racism of the message is so pristine that it is extraordinary. The candidate does not seem to believe that it is worth investing public resources in the education of someone with my origin and skin tone. And she boasts that I will always be an inferior being (an ape) for being darker than, according to her, I look. She knows that I grew up in a poor neighborhood in Mexico City, that I am dark and that, with the support of scholarships, I studied abroad. You know that today I am a columnist for EL PAÍS. And all that seems an affront to him.

But I am not writing this letter to the PAN, for this, but for something even more serious. Because when Pérez Zermeño was cornered by anti-racist organizations, journalists and opinion leaders who criticized her, she reacted indolently, offering an apology “if my tweet was understood that way”. And that, PAN, is the heart of the problem: your candidate does not understand when she is being racist and classist. It does not notice it. On the contrary, she believes that we, the rest, misunderstand her that way. Badly. Worse still, as she later informed me, she believes that by condemning racism we victimize ourselves, inventing grievances that, I suppose, she, in her privilege, considers non-existent.

The heart of racism in Mexico is what we see portrayed in Pérez Zermeño. An educated ruling class that believes that “racism” is just what you see in foreign movies, slavery and racial segregation towards African Americans. And that she does not realize that in our country racism is, in reality, what she does and says.

Mexican racism is condemning people to stay in the social stratum in which they were born because no matter how much they work, what they do or what they say, it will always be seen in their skin where they come from. It is to think that the brown, “brown” stays. And delight in it. This racism has triumphed in Mexico at the hands of political parties, governments and the entertainment industry that have normalized it.

The result is a Mexico of castes where people with dark brown skin tones earn on average a 53% less than people of whiter tones, even if they have the same education and the same cognitive level. And for that very reason, Mexicans with white skin have a probability of 25% mmore than belonging to the upper middle income strata than people with dark brown skin with the same educational level.

Mexican racism is also deeply misogynistic. It is not fortuitous that the Mexican saying that Pérez Zermeño cites to refer to my skin tone is feminine, that is to say that it speaks of “the monkey” and not of “the monkey” in generic terms. The saying is feminine because it reflects the fact that social mobility in Mexico is penalized for brunettes, but never as much as for brunettes. Therefore, women with darker skin tones are poorer than men of the same skin tone. Born a woman with this skin tone in Mexico reduce by 60% the probability of reaching high levels of income.

Mr. Marko Cortés, president of the PAN, racism is not an invented offense and your candidates should know it. Tell me, will your party care to do something against this racism or will they continue to pretend that they care and maintain their racist political cadres? Will the PAN say something against this ruling caste that not only believes it is superior to the rest, but thinks that calling racists to account is a fault of character?

Mrs. Teresa Jiménez, mayor of Aguascalientes, you accepted Pérez Zermeño as your running mate to be a federal deputy. Tell me, how dare you ask the vote of 88% of the Mexican population? who is brunetteIf your understudy apparently thinks who are they are apes? And even worse if it seems to justify low social mobility for brown people, because if apes were born, no matter what they do, they will stay that way.

PAN deputies and senators, racism does not end by looking the other way as the PAN has decided to do in the face of this incident. It ends up taking concrete measures to avoid having racists red-handed pretending to represent citizens. I call this racism “red-handed” because I do believe Pérez Zermeño: the candidate did not realize her racism. It came out. She behaves like this without realizing it. Perhaps in your social circles it is normal to say these things. The lady does not know that she is racist. And he who does not know makes it even less suitable to govern. He does not realize that he hates any merit that is not inherited or genetic. That brunettes and people from below bother him. It bothers her that I, a brunette, think differently from her and tell her by looking into her eyes.

Several senior PAN members contacted me privately when they saw the candidate’s offenses to show their solidarity and tell me that she did not represent the party. Unfortunately this is not the case. She not only represents the PAN, but is a jewel of the party. He has the position of substitute for the first place on the list of proportional representation of the most PAN constituency in all of Mexico. It seems incredible, but she is the best that the PAN has in this election to offer to its most loyal constituents.

I feel a deep sadness. I must confess that, reflecting on all this, I realize my great privilege. As a columnist for EL PAÍS, I have the space, strength and courage to speak without fear on this issue. My 30-year-old self, that dark-haired girl from the poor neighborhood, would probably have kept quiet. In one of those, I would even have believed the story that saying something was in bad taste because it “victimized me.”

I close by saying something that Pérez Zermeño wrote to me and that seems to me the most revealing of this whole episode: the only difference between us, he said, is the ideological origin. And he is right. His ideology is racism and classism, whether he realizes it or not.