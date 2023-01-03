Yes it is “a bit chillyoutside, admits Anna Clyne. She sits in a wood-finished room in her Upstate New York home, a window in the background showing blue sky. The video call takes place during the week when the entire country, and certainly its region, is ravaged by extreme cold. Although Clyne (1980) has lived in the United States for twenty years, she remains British, at least in her sense of understatement.

On Thursday, the Concertgebouw Orchestra will premiere Clyne’s latest work, the Clarinet Concerto Weathered. Soloist is the Swedish clarinet star Martin Fröst, who is currently artist-in-residence with the Concertgebouw Orchestra. Clyne has previously worked with conductor Jaap van Zweden at the New York Philharmonic. Also Wagners’ first company Die Valkyrie is on the program.

Weathered: in light of the ‘historic winter storm’ that hit the United States, Clyne’s title sounds pregnant. But she is level-headed enough to turn that confluence around: the climate change that permeates her work as a subject simply causes weather extremes more and more often. The piece is also a response to the exhausting impact of the corona pandemic – although personally it was a happy period for Clyne and her husband: “I didn’t have to go anywhere, I had plenty of time to work.”

Dexterity

Clyne’s music is still little known in the Netherlands, but in the US and England it is going crescendo: she was nominated for a Grammy, The New York Times praised her work and this season she is composer-in-residence with the Philharmonia Orchestra in her hometown of London.

Anyone who listens to a few pieces will understand that: Clyne’s music has an appealing mobility and euphony and is unmistakably rooted in the classical tradition, but she cleverly bends it to her will, for example with imaginative orchestration techniques that betray her background as an electro-acoustic composer. This can be heard, for example, in the orchestral work This midnight hour (2015): what begins as a love child of Mahler and Tchaikovsky, suddenly breaks open into a buzzing sound field and then transforms into orientally spiced film music.

Her work list has featured a striking number of solo concerts in recent years. Clyne himself considers the use of ‘an extra voice’ as a logical consequence of composing for orchestra. An important work is the beautiful cello concerto DANCE from 2019, that just like Weathered is made up of five relatively short parts. But the composition process was very different at the time, says Clyne: “The cello is my own instrument, I had no other musician in mind when I wrote it. I have now worked closely with Martin. We made extensive video calls, he showed me all kinds of techniques. Subsequently, I composed and sent five etudes. That went up and down a few times.”

Those five études became five parts, which differ greatly from each other: “You may like one part and not the next, and that’s totally fine,” says Clyne. The structure in five short parts also has a pragmatic component: more and more people, especially young people, listen to music on platforms where a fifteen-minute song is considered very long. “I just want people to hear my music – although I also compose long pieces, you know.”

Five elements

The five parts of Weathered are named after five weathered ‘elements’: metal, heart, stone, wood and earth. They all have their own character, with an emphasis on metal instruments in the first movement and marimba and woodwinds in the fourth. Fröst will play and sing at the same time – although singing is optional, says Clyne, so as not to frighten off performers who are not proficient in the singing technique. The third movement, inspired by the sound of pebbles bouncing on water, contains a cadenza written by Fröst. Clyne has not yet heard the result himself: “I am very curious about that.”

The most striking ‘element’ is of course the second. Clyne always looks for a direct emotionality in her work and the heart also has a hard time in our world, from corona loneliness to climate stress. The final part of the work, dedicated to the earth, ends with ‘fanfares’, according to Clyne. Can we interpret it as an optimistic note? Clyne looks as if she has heard something very strange: „Erm, well, no.”

Clarinet Concerto ‘Weathered’ by Anna Clyne by the Concertgebouw Orchestra conducted by Jaap van Zweden, in coop. with Martin Fröst (clarinet). 5, 6 & 8/1 Concertgebouw Amsterdam. Information: by the Concertgebouw Orchestra conducted by Jaap van Zweden, in coop. with Martin Fröst (clarinet). 5, 6 & 8/1 Concertgebouw Amsterdam. Information: concertgebouworkest.nl