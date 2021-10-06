A 37-year-old woman, Frances Haugen, former Facebook product manager, is shaking the social giant of Mark Zuckerberg. On October 5, the former manager was heard by the US Congress in a hearing on Capitol Hill. He reported that apps like Instagram “harm children, fuel division and undermine our democracy.” Problems that Zuckerberg’s company would be aware of and could stop, but which are instead exploited to make more money. The founder of Facebook he responded to the allegations and argued that the claims “don’t make any sense.”

For Mark Zuckerberg the allegations paint a “false picture” of its companies and recalled the efforts the company makes to counter harmful content. “We care a lot – he added in letter published on his Facebook page – to issues like the safety, well-being and mental health “.

On Sunday, October 3, former manager Haugen told CBS News that he shared a series of internal Facebook documents with the Wall Street Journal, the newspaper published the results of a research conducted on Instagram which demonstrates how the world’s most used photo app has negative effects on girls’ mental health. Conclusions that Zuckerberg firmly rejects, stating that the research was poorly done and that, on the contrary, many young people have had positive experiences related to using the platform.

Everything would revolve around money. “The company’s leadership – said Haugen to the subcommittee for consumer protection of the US Senate – knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but will not make the necessary changes because it has put its astronomical profits before people “.

Compared to the recent social app blackout that kept people around the world off social media for eight hours, the woman said: “I don’t know why Facebook went down, but I know that for hours it hasn’t been used to sharpen divisions, destabilizing democracies and making girls and women feel bad about their bodies ”.

The hearing increased the willingness to act and reform the rules governing the use of social media in Republican and Democratic senators (for once in agreement). “It’s been 25 years – said the senator Dan Sullivan – since the rules for the Internet have been updated and, instead of waiting for the company to make decisions that are up to the legislators, it is time for Congress to act ”.