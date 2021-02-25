The president of the Castellana Norte District (DCN), Antonio Béjar, during the presentation of Madrid Nuevo Norte. CITY OF MADRID

Hard setback for BBVA and for the judge of the National Court Manuel García Castellón, who is handling the Villarejo-BBVA case.

An order of the third section of the Criminal Chamber has reversed the decision of the judge, who last December refused to grant access to Antonio Béjar’s emails at BBVA and in its subsidiary, Distrito Castellana Norte, of which he was president until your imputation in the case. BBVA, which fired the executive abruptly after initiating an internal investigation at the bank, also opposed it and the proceeding against Béjar was carried out with the documents selected by the entity and without the accused being able to access all the documentation he was claiming, that was in the hands of the bank. The entity accused the former director of being the person who contacted and negotiated with the retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, despite occupying a fourth place in the executive ladder. The Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office also supported Béjar’s request, understanding that it was necessary for his defense.

The room now handles the appeal of the former director and they agree on access to BBVA’s corporate emails, excluding the irrelevant.

“Accused for the material provided by the bank”

The former director also requested the agendas of his secretaries in both stages. In his appeal, Béjar insisted that it was not until February 2020, coinciding with the lifting of the summary secrecy, that he learned “that his incrimination derives from messages on his corporate email account, of which he has only contributed part of the information ”. The entity reiterated that incorporating such information would affect their rights and interests, “involving company secrets and the rights of third parties outside the procedure.”

Following this opposition, Béjar modified his initial claim in two briefs, the last of which limited the request in relation to his corporate email accounts at BBVA to communications with certain people.

Now the court recalls that if the former director is being investigated it has been “by virtue of probative material brought to the process” by the bank. Thus, they understand that “the relevance, usefulness and necessity” of Béjar’s request cannot be questioned, which “consists in giving him access to the set from which the extractions were made (…) can put the evidence in context and have as a result , either his confirmation, or his fading ”.

The “Trap operation”, which involves González

The “Trap operation”, the ninth separate piece in the Villarejo case, revolves around the alleged espionage services to politicians, businessmen and journalists that BBVA would have had against the former commissioner since 2004, when the construction company Sacyr started a movement to try to take control of the entity that ultimately did not succeed.

In mid-2019, the judge agreed to the imputation of both the entity and Francisco González in a procedure in which other former directors of the bank were investigated, such as the former head of Security Julio Corrochano; the former CEO Ángel Cano, and Béjar, as a former risk manager.

They and other charges are being investigated for alleged crimes of active bribery and discovery and disclosure of secrets. In the order to lift the secret, the judge considered that the work allegedly commissioned by BBVA from the Villarejo company between 2004 and 2017, involved a “repeated interference” in the rights of people “through access to their communications, personal monitoring or access to your bank documentation ”.