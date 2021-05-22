The National Court has rejected the appeal that Vodafone Spain filed against the resolution of April 22, 2015 of the Council of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) in which it authorized the purchase by Telefónica of Distribuidora de Televisión Digital (DTS ), Canal + ‘s pay television platform, then owned by PRISA, although subjecting it to a series of obligations and restrictions to guarantee competition.

The ruling, of last April 19 and to which EL PAÍS has had access, rejects all the arguments of Vodafone that demanded the veto of the operation, considering that the conditions imposed to authorize the purchase were not sufficient to avoid a situation of dominance in the pay television market by Telefónica.

Telefónica bought 56% of Canal + from PRISA (EL PAÍS publishing group) in 2015 for 706 million euros, to integrate it into its Movistar + platform, thus becoming the undisputed leader in pay television. Both Vodafone and Orange launched their own television platforms, but are heavily reliant on television rights in the hands of their rival. So much so that Vodafone gave up offering football in 2019 due to the high cost of rights.

The subsidiary of the British operator complained in its appeal that Telefónica could attract clients with great purchasing power in the telecommunications market with convergent offers (fixed, mobile, Internet and television) thanks to the advantages derived from the economies of scope and scale that would allow you to make unreplicable offers for the competition. The Hearing, even recognizing the operation may have “a very significant effect” on the competitive dynamics of that market, notes that Telefónica’s advantageous position “does not derive solely from the strengthening of the resulting entity in the audiovisual content acquisition markets” . In addition, it indicates that the CNMC is already in charge of monitoring and regulating the telecommunications market and new generation networks (fiber optics and 4G mobile telephony) to prevent such practices.

“Furthermore, we must reiterate that the mere increase in significant power in the market of the concentrated companies is not defining of the prohibition provided that such power does not necessarily mean that competition is impeded in the market sector in question, which does not it occurs in the case examined because the remaining operators and the future operators who may access it will continue in it, ”the ruling asserts.

The court decision also considers unfounded or “lacking in rigor” the arguments and calculations provided by Vodafone to indicate that the limitations imposed on Telefónica on Premium content – series, cinema and sporting events – are insufficient to guarantee access to these by its rivals. content at a price that allows them to compete.

It should be remembered that the CNMC imposed on Telefónica the obligation to offer any other pay television operator at a regulated price a wholesale offer of its premium film and series channels (Sony, Fox, Warner, Paramount, etc.) or sports live (First Division League, Copa del Rey, Champions League, Europa League, Soccer World Championship, Basketball World Championship, Formula 1, Moto GP and Olympic Games). In this way, each rival of Telefónica, which integrated Canal + into its Movistar + platform, can access a maximum of 50% of the channels that make up the wholesale offer and are free to choose how they make up their choice within that offer. The prices of this offer, monitored by the CNMC, must ensure the replicability of the retail offer that Telefónica offers to its customers and must prevent situations of narrowing of margins for its competitors.

Football commitments

“All the commitments adopted and, specifically, those referring to the limit of 50% of the content of Telefónica’s wholesale offer, to the way of determining the price of sports channels that include football content, Formula 1 and Moto CP, as well as as well as the formula established for the performance of the replicability tests, they appear motivated and justified, taking into account proportionality criteria, without the appellant having proven that the contested resolution of the CNMC has incurred in a manifest error, arbitrariness or deviation of can […], limiting themselves to showing their disagreement with the established commitments and proposing alternative solutions that, in their opinion, would be more effective, ”says the sentence.

The court ruling also indicates that “the annulment significance” claimed by Vodafone lacks the statement that “the commitments approved are more lax than the conditions proposed on the occasion of the attempted acquisition by Telefónica, PRISA and Mediaset of joint control of DTS in 2010 since they were not approved and they lack binding force for the CNMC ”.

In addition, the Hearing highlights that the resolution of the appealed CNMC foresees the possibility that the commitments, after their original validity of five years, can be reviewed. An event that occurred in July 2020 when the CNMC decided to extend for three more years, until 2023, the toughest obligations it imposed on Telefónica to authorize the purchase of Canal +. The regulator then justified the extension of those conditions in which “risks to competition persist in the markets affected by the operation”, that is, in that of pay television.

“Furthermore, from the point of view of the requirement to motivate the discretionary act, it cannot but be concluded that the decision to authorize the concentration operation with the established commitments has an explicit and sufficient justification, does not incur arbitrariness, manifest error or deviation of power, and it should be understood that the discretionary powers of the National Commission for the Defense of Competition have been exercised within the normative criteria of both national and European law on merger matters ”, concludes the magistrate.