This week, the patriarch of the ‘Toreros’ clan faces a request for twelve years in prison, as the alleged leader of a network for the cultivation and sale of marijuana, which involves 17 other defendants, including several members of his family. The trial in which he will appear as a defendant is scheduled to begin this morning, in the room of the Fifth Section of the Provincial Court, in the Palace of Justice of Cartagena. In the brief of provisional qualifications, to which THE TRUTH has had access, the Prosecutor’s Office requests penalties that add up to more than one hundred years in prison for all the alleged members of the organization, for drug trafficking, possession of ammunition without a license and belonging to a criminal organization.

The facts that are being judged are based on the seizures made in the registry of half a dozen properties in Lo Campano, la Media Sala and Los Médicos, on December 17, 2019. There, the State security forces discovered dozens of plants of cannabis, as well as the facilities to grow it, part of a harvest and different amounts of other drugs. Also money and ammunition.

According to the Public Ministry, the operation directed by the Court of Instruction number 5 sought to find evidence of the functioning of the “family clan” of the ‘Toreros’, “in which a perfectly defined criminal structure can be recognized”, which includes several ranks and echelons of command and with the leadership of the patriarch. Below would be three of his children, “following at all times their father’s instructions on the progress of the illicit activity.”

The ladder would continue with two other defendants, who were in charge, allegedly, “of the buildings in which the planting, cultivation and preparation of marijuana was carried out, as well as the gambling dens for its sale.” Another seven people will sit on the bench, accused of being the administrators ‘in situ’ of the units that were registered. In the case of the rest of the defendants, it is necessary to clarify during the trial what is their degree of responsibility in complementary tasks to the criminal activity.

Judicial sources assured that the Superior Court of Justice of the Region of Murcia (TSJRM) has applied the measures provided for in the protocol for the prevention of contagions of Covid-19 and indicated that all precautions are guaranteed despite the high number of people who will be present in the courtroom, including defendants, magistrates, prosecutor, police officers and other assistants. However, the Prosecutor’s Office and the parties are negotiating a possible agreement that would avoid three consecutive days of trial.

Special surveillance device in the surroundings of the Palace of Justice. / Antonio GIL / AGM

The National Police Force has established a special surveillance device around the Palace of Justice to prevent incidents.