Russian investor Mikhail Fridman, founder of the Letterone investment fund, owner of the Dia supermarket group. Getty Images

The judge of the National Court José Luis Calama, does not appreciate indications that the Letterone fund and its owner, the Russian magnate Mijaíl Fridman, acted illegally to sink the price of the shares of the supermarket chain Dia and thus take over the company at bargain price. For this reason, the judge files the complaint filed at the beginning of 2019 by a group of shareholders who understood that the Russian millionaire and his fund, which ended up acquiring Dia through a takeover bid, manipulated the market to reduce the shares and save a millionaire sum in the acquisition.

In an order dated December 15, to which EL PAÍS has had access, the judge dismisses a complaint in which a number of shareholders of the supermarket chain accused Fridman and Letterone of maintaining “a high financial tension in order to achieve the low price of the shares, until the purchase of the company “, actions that could constitute the crimes of manipulation to alter the price of things or use of privileged information. Shareholders filed the complaint in February 2019, a few days after Letterone, already owner of 29% of Dia’s shares, filed a bid for the remainder at 0.67 euros per share.

The judge, on the other hand, after the diligences carried out, understands that “it cannot be concluded that Mijaíl Fridman, the Letterone entity or third parties linked to them have carried out actions aimed at causing a drop in the listed value of the shares de Dia that would allow them a more advantageous acquisition of the company, nor that in any way they could have had access to relevant information about said listed company that was not known by the rest of the investors and would have allowed them to know well in advance the situation real company ”.

The judge’s ruling is based on the report of CNMV technicians who basically indicated that the falls in Dia’s shares, of 92% from mid-2017 to February 2019, when Letterone presented the takeover bid, responded to the bad performance of the company that any investor could know, not to the machinations of the Letterone fund to lower the price of the shares. In their testimony before the judge, the technicians affirmed that the complaint had also been presented to the supervisor and that “said information contains certain manifestations of which no supporting evidence is provided and in any case they do not describe specific behaviors that could constitute abuse. market ”.

For example, the judge highlights with respect to the takeover, presented at 0.67 euros per share, that the CNMV technicians affirmed that it was “the subject of an in-depth analysis” and it was considered that the price offered was fair after Deloitte issued a report that valued the company at zero. In fact, when Letterone executes the takeover bid, for which it pays out almost 170 million euros, the share is already at 0.40 euros and the price continues to fall to a minimum of 0.060 euros. The car indicates that as of November 2020, the share was at 0.15 euros. Therefore, the judge estimates, “Letterone would still be a long way from recovering its initial investment of May 2017 (when it enters Dia at 3.38 euros per share, paying 754.7 million) and the amount that it later paid when the February 2019 bid at 0.67 euros ”. The judge understands that this loss of investment is “something to take into account when assessing the possible criminal relevance of the facts.”

Another aspect analyzed by the magistrate is the high presence of bearish investors in Dia’s shareholders. The technicians affirmed that the fact that the supermarket chain had had a large presence of bearish investors since 2016 – up to 24% – was not encouraged by Fridman, but was due precisely to the fact that this type of investors, who profit by betting on The fall in the price of shares is usually an anticipation of the poor performance of a company, something that was appreciated in Dia when compared to other companies in its sector. In other words, the fact that there are is a sign that the company is going badly, not the other way around.

For example, one of the reports maintains that in 2017 the chain suffered a slight decrease in sales of 0.6%, but there was a “relevant deterioration” in other parameters, such as operating result (-16.1%) or profit. net (-37%). The situation worsened notably in 2018, when even the company had to correct its accounts for 2017. In fact, the chain was on the verge of going down for good, with losses of 500 million and a situation of technical bankruptcy. “Given such economic data, a fall in the value of the shares was logical, a circumstance that supported an increase in short positions,” said the technicians. Furthermore, the CNMV found no evidence of non-compliance with the regulation on short sales.

Other falls in the share price are explained by the performance of the company and the relevant events in which it was communicating its poor prospects, such as the 42% drop in October 2018, when Dia reported changes in the leadership and anticipated bad results . Another report rules out the use of inside information that took advantage of that spectacular stock market crash or the brutal rise of 63% on February 5, 2019, the day Letterone offered 0.67 euros per share in its takeover.

The technicians contradicted in their testimony before the judge a report from the Financial Crimes Unit of the National Police (UDEF), which found no explanation for the presence of bears due to Dia’s financial data, it was suggested that they had arrived encouraged by Fridman and were It highlighted that at the 2018 shareholders’ meeting, a refinancing plan was rejected, with Letterone’s vote, that prompted shareholders to choose between the Fridman takeover and the disappearance of the company.