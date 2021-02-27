The Provincial Court of Murcia has confirmed the file of some proceedings, for alleged disclosure of secrets, initiated as a result of the complaint filed by the former councilman of the PP and later Citizens candidate for mayor of Alcantarilla, José Andrés Álvarez, who in 2019 was He was forced to resign after it was revealed that he had paid several pending IBI bills through a builder. The former head of the Cs list complained against the popular councilor Raquel de la Paz Ortiz, to whom he attributed the leak of the documents related to those tax payments, and against the journalists Ricardo Fernández, from LA VERDAD, and Rosa Roda, of Onda Cero, who were the ones who published the aforementioned information.

The Second Section court confirms that there is no evidence to show that Raquel de la Paz Ortiz was the one who sent the documentation to the two journalists, since those receipts were in the hands of other people, such as those responsible and workers of the construction company Obyser , through which they were paid.

As regards the two informants, the Provincial Court points out that they did not have to know the legal or illegal origin of the documents. Added to this is a fact, which is “far from being irrelevant”, consisting “in that he was exercising freedom of the press, that of free transmission of truthful information, which must be and which is not insignificant that it was properly considered as of public interest ».

The court recalls that not only was the person affected by the information, José Andrés Álvarez, a former councilman and at that time Cs candidate for mayor of Alcantarilla, but also that he chose a system, “certainly rare”, of paying his bills pending of the IBI through a constructor, who compensated them with the debt that the Consistory maintained with his company.

This information was also contrasted with the Cs candidate and with the company that served as a means of paying the pending receipts, “so that for criminal purposes the news cannot be considered to be untrue.” The file order is not appealable by ordinary means.