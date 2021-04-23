Section 2 of the Murcia Provincial Court, in a ruling notified this Friday, dismisses the appeal filed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, with the adhesion of the Municipal Socialist Group, against the sentence handed down by the Criminal Court number 5 of Murcia, dated June 8, 2018, which acquitted Miguel Ángel Cámara, Pedro Morillas and Joaquín Peñalver of the continuing crime of administrative prevarication for which they were accused in the separate piece of the Nueva Condomina project, known as the ‘Umbra case’.

The court decision considered that the facts declared proven were not constitutive of the crime that sanctions the authority or public official who, knowing its injustice, issued an arbitrary resolution in an administrative matter. Well, as the sentence indicates, taking into account the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court, when it comes to criminalizing conduct, it is not only enough to prove the illegality of the administrative act, but it is also necessary to have a plus of unlawfulness, which is what justifies the intervention of criminal law. “Let the current legislation go flagrantly and vociferously.”

The Chamber, after reexamining the proceedings, concludes that the appeal is dismissed, on understanding that the court ruling was handed down after analyzing and weighing the abundant evidence, mostly of a personal nature, practiced in his presence at the oral trial, “with the advantages and guarantees of orality, immediacy and contradiction “And that the argument cannot be described as” absurd, illogical or irrational. “

Nor is it appreciated by the magistrates that the resolution “had incurred in arbitrariness, patent error or omission inconsistency that justifies the claim of nullity of actions maintained by the Public Prosecutor, with the adhesion of the Municipal Socialist Group”, therefore the nullity does not proceed and confirms the judgment, of an acquittal, that was handed down. Against this sentence, issued on appeal, there is no appeal.