Since with his role as Jessica in Without tits there is no paradise The Galician conquered us all, María Castro It is one of the most popular and most beloved actresses in our country, and this is demonstrated by the legion of followers who are pending the interpreter’s life every day.

In addition to his professional and family life, Castro shares with his Instagram followers some easy to prepare recipes, such as Healthy Filloas with only two ingredients that are to suck your fingers.

You could say that The Filloas are the Galician crepesand although it is a recipe that is traditionally made with water, wheat flour, eggs and salt, in Galicia they are very popular, especially during this time, Blood Filloasa recipe that was traditionally elaborated taking advantage of the blood of the killings.

In the case of the actress, who through her social networks shares her healthy lifestyle, she has chosen to make her own version protein high and with only two ingredients. Do you dare?

Ingredients needed to make FIT fit

Three eggs

100 grams of fresh cheese

Optional: vanilla or cinnamon essence

Elaboration

Add the three eggs and the cream cheese in a glass and beat until you get a homogeneous dough. If you feel like you can add a little vanilla or cinnamon essence. Grease the pan and put a dough saucepan. Move the pan until the dough occupies the entire surface. When bubbles begin to leave, turn the Filloa.

Egg properties

The egg is One of the most nutritious foods and an ally for health for its benefits for the body and mind. In its composition you can find up to 13 essential vitamins and minerals that favor the proper functioning of the body and is also rich in protein.

Among its multiple benefits, it decreases the risk of diseases, provides unsaturated fats, Promotes brain development and helps fight excess weight.

For every 100 grams, eggs contain

70 kcal

6.3 g of proteins

5 g of fats

186 mg of cholesterol

0.6 g of carbohydrates

65 mg of sodium

Sign up for our Newsletter and receive in your mail the best novelties to enjoy the pleasure of eating.