“There was a time when we went to bed at night and woke up with the chickens,” recalls neuroscientist Matthew Walker in his book why we sleep (Captain Swing). Now, he laments, the alarm clock continues to ring at the crow of the rooster, but when night falls, he has barely finished the workday and there is still a good time of night vigil ahead of him. “Modern society,” Walker argues, has turned humans away from the sleep pattern for which they are genetically programmed: biphasic sleep, a long period at night and a short period during the day: “All humans, regardless of their culture or their geographical location, suffer a genetically coded decline in their alertness in the middle of the afternoon”, he defends. And the nap is the natural response to this phenomenon. The neuroscientist assures that “the societies that have incorporated siestas into their habits have been described as the places where people forget to die. The practice of natural biphasic sleep and a healthy diet seem to be the keys to a long life”, he says.

The nap impacts on health. For better and for worse. The scientific community is still not clear about the extent of its influence or to what extent it can modulate health and disease, but the data provided by medical research in this regard point in both directions: how little people like it and how much it makes them sick. A study published a few days ago in the journal obesity pointed out, precisely, that the risk of obesity increases by 23% when the halters are long; instead, people who nap for a short time have a lower risk of high blood pressure. The experts consulted agree that a short nap (less than 30 minutes), on the sofa and not in bed, at noon or early afternoon, can be comforting and helps improve attention.

Every nap is a world. In the scientific community, where controversy rages on this topic, often with studies for and against the same variable, researchers have learned to fine-tune reading based on nap length and the specific population group under study: A nap on the sofa is not the same as several hours of sleep in bed in the middle of the afternoon; nor is a nap in a person with a previous history of obesity the same as a healthy individual, nor in a young adult than in an older person. “We call naps to sleep short periods during the day. For example, we recommend preventive 10-minute naps for a person with narcolepsy and patients with sleep apnea also need to take a nap to be active; insomniacs are dying to take a nap, but they are not able to”, exemplifies Francesca Cañellas, member of the insomnia working group of the Spanish Sleep Society.

Each stage of life has its own sleep cycle: adolescents, for example, need more hours of sleep, and older people, on the other hand, have a more fragmented nighttime sleep pattern. A scientific review argues that, in young adults, a nap of about 20 minutes has immediate positive effects on alertness and does not affect nighttime sleep; In older people, half-hour naps have no consequences for sleeping at night either, but long naps do. That is why it is recommended in old age that, if naps are taken, they be short and “reinforce circadian rhythms,” explains Cañellas. That is, respect the tempos of the biological clock and expose yourself to sunlight during the day so that the body knows that it has to be active.

The study published in obesity, which was carried out with 3,300 Spaniards, investigated the influence of siestas on metabolic health and found an association between the duration of these rest episodes and some metabolic indicators: those who took long naps —more than 30 minutes— had a body mass index (BMI) 2% higher than those who did not sleep and the risk of obesity increased 23%; in contrast, those who took short naps (less than half an hour) had a 21% lower risk of having high systolic blood pressure. “It is only associated with obesity if the nap was long: the risk of obesity increases by 23% and metabolic syndrome by 40%,” explains Marta Garaulet, author of the study and professor of Physiology at the University of Murcia.

Better on the sofa than in bed

The researcher and her team also analyzed other lifestyle habits that mediate the association between long naps and poorer metabolic health and found that those who took longer naps also smoked more and delayed eating, exercising, and sleeping. . Also those who took long naps tended to do so in bed instead of the sofa or an armchair. “If you sleep in bed, there is an association with more hypertension than if you stay on the couch. It seems that it has to do with postural changes, but we are not clear about it”, points out the researcher, who is also a visiting professor at Harvard University. Garaulet also discovered, as she relates in a study published in Nature Communicationsthat there are 123 specific genes that are associated with napping, which would help explain why some people are unable to take a nap and others are.

Garaulet points out several physiological explanations to support the results of his study on the siesta and its impact on health: “We are made to sleep at night and be awake during the day. If it turns out that you sleep during the day and you reach stages of deep sleep, it is as if your body thought it was night. In the short nap you only enter phases I or II of sleep, which are capable of giving you relaxation, but not deep sleep. In addition, he adds, the nap, if it is long, can cause night sleep to be delayed: “It makes you a later chronotype: you eat dinner later and go to bed later, which is a circadian factor for poor health and obesity.” The researcher also explains that, with prolonged naps, “an alteration in the cortisol rhythm, which is associated with stress,” can occur.

In line with Garaulet’s findings, other studies also focus attention on the impact of naps depending on the duration of these sleep episodes: A study in postmenopausal women found that napping for more than 30 minutes was associated with a 74% higher probability of developing diabetes than those who did not sleep; An investigation by the American Academy of Neurology, for its part, saw an association between long naps, of more than an hour, and unplanned naps with a greater risk of suffering a stroke: the risk was 88% higher than those people who did not take these breaks. Another scientific review on the effects of napping also emphasized, as Garaulet put it, that one of the risks of long naps is that they “alter sleep latency and the quality and quantity of subsequent night sleep.” Garaulet insists: “With a short nap, you have that restorative power, but you don’t have the depth that leaves you groggy.”

Between the bonanzas of the siesta, a chinese study published in bmj specified that the afternoon nap in older people is related to better cognitive function. Another group of Chinese researchers also found an association between napping and “reduced levels of systolic blood pressure and lower hypertension in older adults.” And, in addition, an association with lower risk of coronary disease has been described among young adults who take short naps, although it remains unclear whether this effect is maintained in the older population: various studies associate long naps, precisely, in people over 65 years of age with a higher risk cardiovascular.

power naps

On the positive side of the scale, the experts consulted underpin the role of short naps as a restorative element, which increases productivity and cognitive level. “The short nap is restorative, not deep. Long naps are accompanied by people who have altered sleep and wake rhythms and that is a bad habit, ”says Cañellas. Mercé Mayos, head of the Sleep Unit at Hospital Sant Pau in Barcelona, ​​admits that there are “many questions to be answered about the siesta” and there is contradictory information, “but a high percentage of the literature indicates that the siesta [corta] It has certain benefits.” And he lists them: one is more relaxed, with greater alertness, less reaction time and improves humor. “Prolonged naps, of more than an hour, in bed, are associated with health problems, such as obesity or metabolic syndrome, as the Garaulet study says,” defends Mayos.

Still, research on the role of napping in health and disease often points to an association, not a cause-and-effect relationship. Mayos points out, in fact, the question raised by “confounding factors”: “To what extent is it a causal or casual relationship. There may be other lifestyle factors that can mediate this nap or other health issues,” he concedes. In his case, Garaulet has found life habits that play a role in the association between naps and obesity, for example, but it is not known if it is the chicken or the egg first: “It is not known if because you eat more, you take a nap Or is it the other way around”, he admits.

