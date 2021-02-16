The Expert Center of the All-Russian Union of Consumers Roskontrol held study canned pineapple and named the most useful product. This is stated in the materials received by Lenta.ru.

In total, the experts checked pineapples of five brands: Ferragosto, Lorado, Kormilitsa, Globus and Vash Vybor. Research has shown that all products are safe to eat. Roskontrol noted that fresh pineapple contains about 20 milligrams of vitamin C per 100 grams, in canned food the vitamin content rate is much lower – 7.5 milligrams per 100 grams.

According to analysts, only one sample – Lorado (10.08 milligrams) – reached normal levels of vitamin C in canned food. In second place was Ferragosto pineapple – 5.72 milligrams. In the Globus product the average value was 4.36 milligrams, in the Kormilitsa and Your Choice pineapples – 3.22 and 2.71 milligrams, respectively. In terms of the number of slices, the leaders were the products Lorado and Globus, the lagging ones were the canned pineapple brand “Vash Vybor”. At the same time, the share of the main product in the “Your Choice” package still exceeds 50 percent.

Earlier, Roskontrol checked canned tuna. In terms of the number of products in the bank, the leader was Bars tuna. One package contains 75 percent of fish. Least of all tuna was in the Fish House product – 55 percent.