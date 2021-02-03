The coronavirus pandemic continues to test the response capacity of the Region’s hospitals, which yesterday faced another day of extreme care pressure, with 1,081 admitted patients (36 more than the previous day) and 173 (five more) in intensive care units.

Hospitals are not yet aware of the fall in the contagion curve that began last week, and they still suffer from the excessive increase in Covid-19 cases in January, the worst month of the pandemic. Deaths are also still a reflection of that rebound in the third wave, and are still very high. Yesterday another 23 deaths from Covid were registered. The deceased were between 41 and 98 years old. The previous step to lower hospital saturation is for infections to fall, although the effect will take at least a week to be perceived. Health detected 491 positives yesterday, a figure that consolidates the downward curve that began last week. Discounting holidays and Sundays, when fewer tests are done, yesterday was the first day of 2021 below half a thousand cases.

The data on infections are still high, but the slowdown in transmission is evident: in the last seven days 5,156 have been registered, compared to 9,469 of the previous seven. These are still high figures, which keep almost all municipalities at extreme risk, but finally show the change in trend of the third wave.

The decrease in infections and the rate of positivity has not yet been reflected in hospitals, which are still at the limit



The decrease in virus circulation is also seen in the positivity rate of the tests, which was 8% after performing 6,119 PCR and antigen tests. Until a week ago it was around 15%. Even so, it is higher than the 5% that, according to the WHO, indicates that the pandemic is under control. In addition, active cases maintain their fall, to 10,801, almost a thousand less, since cured patients increase by almost 1,400.

Educational centers also show a decrease in infections, with only 11 new cases in schools and institutes. The total of isolated teachers is 152 and 1,935 students remain at home in quarantine.

Record of deaths in Spain



Spain yesterday broke the mortality record of this third wave by registering 724 deaths in just 24 hours. This is an unknown figure since in the spring of last year, during the first broadside, the virus took the lives of almost a thousand people a day, as happened on April 2, 2020, the historical maximum of mortality of all the pandemic with 950 deaths. The country stayed yesterday, the umpteenth ‘Black Tuesday’ of this pandemic, at the gates of the 60,000 official deaths from Covid. Health statistics raised the balance to exactly 59,805 fatalities.