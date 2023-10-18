According to a recent report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a batch of one brand of burritos may be infected with listeria, a bacteria that causes disease and in extreme cases can even cause death. The company responsible warned that a good part of these products have already been distributed to gas stations and other stores.

The recent publication focuses on the company Don Miguel, whose packaged carne asada flavor burritos were flagged by the agency. According to the inspection that was carried out, the food products produced may have listeria, a bacteria that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) causes about 1,600 cases of illness and 260 deaths per year, especially in risk populations such as older adults and pregnant women.

Specifically, the batch affected about 24,000 burritos, forcing the withdrawal of more than 4,800 kilos that were in the production circuit. Despite what was removed from the supply line, part of what was prepared has already been distributed to gas stations and stores, the company warned the official body.

The burritos that could cause a disease in the United States

For consumers to be aware of the Don Miguel burritos they purchase, the USDA advised that the hazardous merchandise has the date code “D23270” and that the package will also have the number “EST. 20049” displayed. According to the information the company has about the distribution of the burritos, the products were taken to California, New York, Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Oregon, Washington and Arizona.

The code that defective burritos may have, according to the USDA See also High-fiber foods improve skin cancer response

If you find one on the shelves, consumers are asked to inform someone at the store. On the other hand, if one of the defective products is found at home, it is recommended not to consume it and take it to the place where it was purchased to receive a refund.