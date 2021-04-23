The COVID-19 vaccine de Janssen has already begun to be administered in Spain. However, from the Ministry of Health and the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products have wanted warn both health workers like all those people who will receive the dose between 70 and 79 years.

This warning is a recommendation related to the possible occurrence of side effects related to rare thrombotic events as has also been seen with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

After evaluating the available data on the cases reported in the United States, the PRAC (Committee for the Evaluation of Risks in European Pharmacovigilance) of the EMA (European Medicines Agency) has concluded that the benefit is greater than the potential risks that this vaccine can cause, since they are very rare (only eight cases out of seven million vaccinated people.

From the EMA it is recommended to be alert about the possible «appearance of signs or symptoms suggestive of a thromboembolic event ‘.

These clots can form in ‘rare places such as some veins in the brain or the abdomen” and despite the fact that no specific risk factors have been identified for its appearance, it has been seen that, according to the data studied of the people vaccinated in the previous three weeks, it has been mostly in women under 60 years of age.

Alert to these symptoms



If you have between 70 and 79 years and you receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Janssen, you should be alert for the following symptom:

-Difficulty breathing

-Chest pain

-Swelling or pain in one leg

-Persistent abdominal pain

-Headache that is severe and persistent or worsens more than 3 days after vaccination

Blurry or double vision

-Multiple small bruises (in areas other than where the injection was made)

-Reddish or purplish spots on the skin

In case of noticing any of these symptoms, or others different from those indicated and which have been considered as infrequent, cNotify the doctor or go to the health center.

In addition, from the EMA they recall that the population should be informed by health workers of these possible side effects and be aware at all times that the possibility of blood clots combined with low levels of platelets in the blood exists but these are cases very rare and infrequent.

Janssen in Spain



Last Thursday, April 22, Spain began to administer the doses of the Janssen vaccine. Have been distributed 146,000 single doses in this first batch, which was kept in the company’s central warehouse awaiting the conclusions of the EMA. They are expected to arrive 300,000 in the month of April and more than five million before the summer.