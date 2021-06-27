With the spread of countries’ procedures that give the vaccinated people the freedom to take off the masks, the World Health Organization warned against that step.

The World Health Organization said that for those who received the two doses of the vaccine, wearing masks and applying social distancing, is necessary to protect them from the new “delta” mutation.

“Vaccines alone will not stop community transmission,” said Mariangela Simao, Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization.

Simao said during a press conference from the headquarters of the World Health Organization in Geneva, that people need to continue to use masks, be in well-ventilated places, maintain hand hygiene, adhere to social distancing, and avoid crowds.

“This is still very important, even if you are vaccinated, because community transmission continues,” she added.

The WHO’s recommendations contradict what the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said, which is that fully vaccinated people have a “high degree of protection”.

The delta mutant, which was first seen in India, is considered by the World Health Organization “the most rapidly transmissible mutant so far”, and it has warned that it is now spreading in at least 85 countries.