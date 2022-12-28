The World Health Organization has warned of a “contaminated batch” of a drug used to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases in Lebanon and Yemen.
The World Health Organization stated in a statement that the contaminated batch belonged to the drug “Methotrex 50 mg” in the organization’s region for the Eastern Mediterranean.
She explained, “The contaminated batch was found in Lebanon and Yemen, after harmful effects appeared on sick children receiving the medicine.”
She indicated that the health authorities in the two countries conducted microbiological tests on the remaining sealed vials, the results of which revealed the presence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which indicates contamination of the products.
