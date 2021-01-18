Mike Ryan, the chief emergency expert at the World Health Organization, said today, Monday, that global deaths due to “Covid-19” disease are expected to exceed 100,000 per week from more than 93,000 last week.

In an update of the epidemiological report presented at a meeting of the organization’s council, he said that the region of the Americas records about 47 percent of the current death toll. In Europe, the numbers of deaths and injuries are stabilizing, but at high levels.

“Currently, the epidemiological situation is dynamic and variable, and the new strains have increased its complexity,” he added.