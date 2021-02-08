Sergio Lapegüe’s health continues to be at the center of attention. In addition to being well liked by the public and his colleagues, the journalist is a patient at risk due to his asthmatic condition. While in intensive care at the Juncal Clinic in Temperley, the driver wrote a moving message to his family with the positivism that characterizes it.

Due to his hospitalization, Lapegüe must remain isolated and only receives visits from doctors. For this reason, to be close to his family, he maintains frequent video calls with his wife Bochi and their children Elvis and Micaela.

This Sunday, his wife shared a capture of the video call where the four members of the family are seen smiling. Alongside the photo, Bochi wrote some moving words of encouragement for the driver.

“Come on, @sergiolapegue. Love is stronger! Always together, supported by the people who love us, which are many. Family, friends who are family, colleagues from your work, followers of years, our neighbors. All that wonderful energy fills our souls. Thank you from the heart for so much love, “wrote Bochi, his wife of 32 years on his Instagram account.

From the clinic, the journalist commented on the publication with a moving response: “That photo, that moment, are unique. This is the day to day. I move forward, I go back, but always with my very clear objective, to embrace them again !!! That love from you and from all the people who so generously contribute is what gives me the strength I need to breathe ”.

Sergio Lapegüe exchanged messages with his wife Bochi. Photo: Instagram.

Lapegüe has been in intensive care since his condition worsened on February 2. A few days ago, he was fitted with a helmet called “helmet” whose function is to help the patient breathe.

As soon as the helmet was put on, the driver wrote a heartbreaking message: “I ask the saints in Heaven for help… Last step to avoid falling into the void, thank you, “he wrote then.

This Friday, the journalist shared a video on his Instagram account where he sent a powerful message to bring peace of mind to his loved ones and his followers. “I’m going to breathe again. I’m going to breathe again. I’m going to be the one I was before. There is not much left.

After that powerful statement, Lapegüe showed his gratitude to all the people who give him strength in this delicate moment: “Thank you all for the messages. From the heart, thank you all. It is not easy. But it is not impossible either. You have to put a lot of medicine, a lot of love, a lot of head. Thanks for being”.

