Pope Francis has suffered an asthmatic crisis this Saturday and a blood transfusion has been made, according to the Vatican through the daily statement that updates his health status since he entered more than a week ago at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

On Saturday morning Pope Francis presented a “prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis”, which required that oxygen be subminis.

In addition, today’s blood tests showed “thrombocytopenia (platelet drop), associated with anemia, which required the administration of blood transfusions,” details in a aforementioned statement, which highlights that the conditions of the pontiff “remain critical, for what So much is not out of danger. “

Pope Francis, who receives hospital treatment for a week due to bilateral pneumonia derived from bronchitis, remains “attentive” and has spent the day in his armchair although, it is indicated, “he felt more pains than yesterday.” At the moment the forecast is reserved, the text concludes.