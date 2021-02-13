Federico Bal told in statements to Team flower (Telefe, at 11.30) that, fortunately, there is improvement in the health of his mother, Carmen Barbieri.

Hospitalized since last January 20 in the Zabala clinic, sick with Covid, Carmen suffered a bilateral pneumonia that ended up taking her to intensive care, where they had to put her in drug coma and intubate. Unfortunately, when he had begun to recover, he contracted a hospital bacteria and the picture would get complicated again.

However, strong and accompanied by a good medical team, now Carmen is responding very well to treatment. His son Fede, today, Friday, was excited because for the first time, since hospitalization, he was able to speak with his mother through a video call.

“This morning we made a video call, we talked a lot. I am happy because there is very good news, he is very well and conscious“, He said. “Maybe too (conscious),” he joked.

Federico Bal said that his mother Carmen Barbieri is responding well to the treatment she receives in intensive care at the Zabala clinic, where she is hospitalized for Covid. Photo File.

Carmen Barbieri had been the first confirmed for the second season of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe), the kitchen reality show hosted by Santiago Del Moro. The recordings are already advanced and she was never able to participate because she got sick. With a confirmed air date for February 22, the production decided not to replace Barbieri so that he can join when his health allows it.

As Fede explained today in Team flowerIn the conversation she had with her mother, Carmen asked her to tell her what was happening and she worried about her future work.

“I told her a little about what happened these days. She wanted to ask me things and wanted to be well,” said Fede. And he added: “She is already a little worried about debts, about work Bal explained. I wondered a lot about Masterchef. She said how can it be that it already started and that she has to cook. I tell her: ‘Mom, calm down, health first’. He already wants to cook, to get back to business ”.

Although there is still time for Carmen to be in a position to resume activity, the news is very encouraging. “Let’s hope that in a few days it will go ahead,” Fede declared. After Carnival, they will surely move her to a normal room, if everything goes well”.

