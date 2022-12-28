The Vatican reported on December 28 that in recent hours the health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened “due to his advanced age” and noted that doctors are constantly monitoring the condition of the 95-year-old man. Pope Francis asked to pray for his predecessor, who voluntarily resigned in 2013.

The state of health of the emeritus pontiff Benedict XVI is worsening, Pope Francis confirmed this Wednesday, December 28 at the end of his homily, for which he asked the parishioners to pray for him.

“I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is supporting the church (…) I remind you that he is very ill. Let us ask the Lord to console him and sustain him in this testimony of love for the Church until the end”, assured the highest representative of the Catholic Church.

Shortly after the Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, confirmed the news in a statement.

“Regarding the health conditions of the pope emeritus, for whom Pope Francis asked for prayer at the end of his general audience this morning, I can confirm that in the last few hours there has been a worsening due to advanced age,” Bruni said in a statement. the written statement.

The spokesman for the Holy See added that the 95-year-old religious, who led the Catholic Church between 2005 and 2013, is under constant medical supervision.

“The situation for the moment remains under control, constantly monitored by doctors,” he said.

Benedict XVI, the first pope in 600 years to resign his position

In 2013, Joseph Ratzinger, the birth name of Benedict XVI, became the first to resign as pontiff in 600 years. An almost unprecedented decision that shocked the world.

At that time, the religious leader, originally from Marktl, Germany, argued that his step aside was based on his “advanced age.”

Since then he has assumed the role of pope emeritus and has dedicated his life to prayer and meditation.

In his early years of retirement, Benedict attended a few cardinalization ceremonies at St. Peter’s Basilica, but in recent years, his health has become increasingly failing and he has stopped attending ceremonies of long duration.

File-Pope Francis, left, embraces Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, at the Vatican, June 28, 2017. On December 28, 2022, the current pontiff assured that his predecessor is “very ill” and asked to the faithful to pray for the retired pope so that God will comfort him “until the end.” © L’Osservatore Romano/Pool/Via AP

When Benedict XVI turned 95 last April, his former secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, assured that the retired pontiff was in good spirits and quite lucid, but added that “naturally” his physical condition was “relatively weak and fragile”.

Four months ago, it was publicly known that Francis visited his predecessor in the monastery. The Vatican released a photograph at the time showing a very thin Benedict holding the current pontiff’s hand as both smiled.

Before Joseph Ratzinger, the last pope to resign before his death was Gregory XII, who resigned in 1415 to end a war within the Catholic church when more than one man claimed to be pope.

With AP and EFE