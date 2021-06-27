The Stations of the Cross that parents of children with cancer are experiencing in this country is an unacceptable and painful drama. The shortage of cancer drugs, regardless of the reason for it, must be addressed urgently and I believe that as citizens … rather as human beings, we have the responsibility to be empathetic with thousands of children and adolescents whose lives hang by a thread.

This serious problem of lack of medicines has dealt a severe blow to the economy of many families that do not necessarily live in abundance and has caused, what is worse, that the health of cancer patients worsened; suspending their treatments or modifying the regimens under which they are medicated without doing any type of prior study.

The situation is a true tragedy for all those parents who desperately seek help and demand that the government in turn take action in the face of a problem that has lasted for more than two years. In this regard, the current administration insists that it is working on the supply of oncological medicines, however, out there the reality says something different.

The testimonies of mothers and fathers desperately seeking to obtain the medications their children need are heartbreaking. These are costly and multi-dose treatments, which raises the bill for those parents who decide to obtain the medications on their own, with the aggravating factor that the high demand causes prices to rise.

This terrible situation prompted the parents of children with cancer to found an organized movement, a kind of platform where their demands were heard and disseminated. Movement for Health is the name with which these brave parents baptized this noble project and in addition to spreading their demands and the current situation they and their children are going through, there is a way to help these families to give their children the medical treatment they deserve.

The most incredible thing about this initiative, and I think it is a gesture that should prompt us to reflect, is that these parents do not just ask for money, they offer their skills and the sale of products and services to pay for the costs of a treatment that is responsibility state offer. Details of how to help appear on the Movement for Health portal.

We do not know how long this terrible scenario will continue, what is certain is that many children will continue to die and many others will suffer serious consequences or continue their treatment in an adequate way, therefore, I invite us to put ourselves in everyone’s shoes. those families who suffer today and we contribute, according to the possibility of each one, to alleviate their pain a little.

There are many dreams and lives that should not stop in their tracks. Let’s help.

Javier Garcia Bejos